Donald Trump Said He’d Strike a Deal With This Organization if He’s Re-Elected as President

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has been gaining quite a lot of momentum despite battling legal troubles on the sidelines. Regardless of the possible outcome of his ongoing Civil Fraud Case Trial, both he and his campaign are marching on. Furthermore, Trump has also been a busy bee with speeches that invigorate the minds of his supporters. During one such address, he suggested one particular political measure he’d put forth if he gets reinstated as President in 2024.

According to the Daily Mail UK reports, while speaking to the masses in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on Saturday, Trump suggested that he’d attempt a trade with the Taliban to procure control of the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. He explained that this large airfield is merely an hour away from China’s harbor for nuclear missiles. The alleged deal could not only benefit Afghanistan but also facilitate a keen observation of China’s activities. As per Al Jazeera sources, the military airbase was deserted by the United States on the 2nd of July, 2021, shortly after all American troops were asked to leave the country by the 30th of August later that year. Trump narrated the reason for the government “giving up” the base.

While addressing the keenly listening crowd, he said, “We were going to keep Bagram. Bagram is the biggest base just about there is, anywhere in the world.” He continued to note, “The biggest runways, the most powerful, can hold eight-feet-deep concrete. They can hold anything, and we gave it up.”

The twice-impeached former President continued to boast about it and highlighted the reason he believes the place is practically a hotspot to procure. Trump explained, “Why did we give it up? This thing cost billions of dollars, many years ago. We didn’t need it for Afghanistan, but it was right next to where they make their missiles.” He clarified that “they” were from China.

Trump revealed that Afganistan has presently claimed a spot at the alleged powerful airbase. He said with a hint of sorrow, “China occupies it. How stupid are these people? It’s so sad.” After this brief concerning Bagram, the former President strongly affirms that if he does manage to get re-elected, one of the first possible actions could be to negotiate a deal with the Taliban. He further stated, “We’ll get it back; maybe we’ll get it back as part of a trade deal.”

Whether or not Trump referred to the Taliban directly when he said, “Give us back that d*** airport” is unclear. But he did exhibit a strong passion to regain control of the base as he concluded his thoughts on the matter. Before formally exiting the stage, he had but one request from the crowd present: “Will you please give me a good showing? That’s the least that you can do?” The event ended with a sea of people loudly clapping for Trump as he exited the venue.

