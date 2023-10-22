Here are 8 Confessions That Went Terribly Wrong for These Celebrities

These 8 celebrities confessed the most embarrassing things

For the most part, being a celebrity certainly does seem glamorous and like the best thing that could happen to someone. Even if a celebrity's wrong actions, remarks, or attitudes escape public notice—or even happened before they gained notoriety—some celebrities unintentionally or on purpose wreck their fame. Celebrity confessions have the potential to either strengthen our bond with the person—who suddenly doesn't seem all that different from us—or expose them to public scrutiny for which they may not be ready. Take a look at these eight erroneous celebrity confessions.

1. Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence recounted an experience from when they were filming Hunger Games in Hawaii when appearing on The Graham Norton Show in 2016. It seems that where they were shooting, there were some holy rocks that you were not supposed to sit on. She thought it would be alright because she was wearing a wetsuit, but while she was sitting there, her bottom started to itch, and the rock offered the ideal means of relieving it. Unfortunately, she unintentionally jostled the boulder, causing it to tumble in the direction of a crew member. "All the Hawaiians were like 'Oh my God. It's the curse,'" she said, "and I'm in the corner, like, going, 'I'm your curse.'"

2. Ben Affleck

The process of going through a divorce is made infinitely more difficult when everyone is watching. That struggle for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner continued for over three years after they declared their split in 2015, per DailyMail. The Justice League actor discussed his motivation to become sober as well as his reasons for drinking when he appeared on The Howard Stern Show in December of 2021. While he was discussing the reasons behind his drinking and the drive he felt to stop, he said something that was not taken well by the internet at all. "Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped," he said, per Daily Mail. "I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?'"

3. Madonna

Madonna is no stranger to breaking boundaries, going against the grain, and starting new trends, but the fan following of her no-limits philosophy may have come to an end in October 2022 after four decades in the public eye. On October 20, Madonna shared a set of four pictures on her Instagram stories, each with a different message inscribed on them, per Mirror. The sentence sounds like this when put together, "I was not circumcised [sic]." She seems to have taken off her sheer blue skirt and covered her head with it in the last picture. Social media users swiftly reacted to the strange message by criticizing her strange confession, which they found nonsensical!

4. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, who were engaged in January 2022, admit to drinking each other's blood. Fox and Kelly announced their engagement on Instagram, with Kelly sharing a video of Fox wearing the unusual ring—which combines an emerald and a diamond—and Fox sharing a video of Kelly popping the question beneath a banyan tree. She wrote, "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes... and then we drank each other's blood." Fox used an interview with Glamour UK in April 2022 to correct the record. First, he remarked on the word "drank" and how some people would have been misled to believe a far higher quantity. "It's just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other's blood on occasion for ritual purposes only," she said.

5. Angelina Jolie

In 2000, Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie got married. The two were going around wearing identical necklaces which quickly caught everyone's eye. They were discovered to be little vials of each other's blood! In an interview with the journal in 2014, Thornton made it clear that Jolie came up with this idea, per The Hollywood Reporter. “A vial of blood is very simple,” said Thornton. “You know those lockets you buy that are clear and you put a picture of your grannie in and wear it around your neck? She bought two of those.”

6. Matt Damon

When Matt Damon used a homophobic slur, her kid called him out on it. Damon participated in an interview with The Times in August 2021 to promote his film Stillwater. The evolution of movies and movie-watching was one area of concentration. Perhaps illustrating yet another shift, Damon stated, "The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application."

7. Kim Kardashian

Kim once said something so strange it left fans baffled. She informed her grandmother Mary Jo Shannon about one encounter with her ex Pete Davidson in a Hulu episode of The Kardashians, per HuffPost. “You know what’s so crazy?” she said to Shannon. “Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend, and we were sitting in front of the fireplace, just talking for hours, and I was like, ‘My grandma told me that you live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace,’ and so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honor of you.”

8. Rumer Willis

Rumer Willis once told Howard Stern on his show that she had a crush on her once-stepdad Ashton Kutcher, per E! News. Rumer's bedroom walls were covered with posters featuring the handsome 37-year-old! "It was weird for a minute but I have to commend him. He was a great stepfather. The perspective shifted very quickly," the 26-year-old told Stern on his SiriusXM show.

