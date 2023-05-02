Jessica Chastain Wows Onlookers With Blonde Bombshell Look at the Met Gala

Jessica Chastain stunned everyone when she stepped onto the purple carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala. The 46-year-old actress, known for her classic copper red tresses, appeared unrecognizable with her new dramatic hair color: a cool tone platinum blonde. Chastain's edgy new look created a buzz among the media and fans alike.

The Met Gala is an annual event that takes place on the first Monday in May. It is one of the biggest fashion events in the world, attracting A-list celebrities, fashion icons and industry insiders. This year's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," was dedicated to the late fashion designer who passed away in 2019. The dress code for the event was to come dressed "in honor of Karl," which was a simple prompt but also a challenge for the guests. Not for Chastain, though, who quickly turned heads with her glamorous new look.

As mentioned by toofab, Chastain returned to the Met Gala this year wearing a strapless black sheer tiered gown with a sweetheart neckline designed by Gucci. Her look was completed with matching sheer opera gloves, a cocktail ring on each finger, and a diamond-studded statement necklace. To add to the mystique of her outfit, she wore a pair of big sunglasses. The actress's new hair color provided the perfect contrast to her black outfit and made her stand out on the red carpet.

Chastain's decision to go with platinum blonde hair was bold, but it paid off. Her new hair color accentuated her facial features and added a touch of glamour to her overall look. She has always been known for her classic red hair, but the change proved that she can pull off any look with ease.

The Met Gala is not just about fashion; this year, it was also a way to honor the late Karl Lagerfeld, who is regarded as one of the most influential designers of the 21st century. Chastain's platinum blonde hair was an obvious nod to Lagerfeld's slightly lighter blond hair. As per NZ Herald, The Good Nurse actress eventually revealed that this transformation was not permanent. “It’s not forever,” she said. “It’s for Karl,” explaining that the blonde hair was actually a wig.

Image Source: GettyImages | Photo by Mike Coppola

Lagerfeld designed for several fashion houses throughout his career, including Patou, Balmain, Chloé, Fendi and Chanel. The Costume Institute exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, which runs from May 5 to July 16, features his work and pays tribute to his legacy. The Met Gala is also co-chaired by some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment, including Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, Dua Lipa, and Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine. The event is a star-studded affair that attracts media attention from all over the world.

Jessica Chastain's dramatic new hair color teamed with large, dark glasses created quite a buzz at the Met Gala and was very much in line with The Met Gala's mission to celebrate the life and work of one of the most influential designers of the 21st century.