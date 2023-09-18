In a recent episode of the reality TV series Sister Wives, Christine Brown confronted her ex-husband, Kody Brown, over his mistreatment of wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown. Christine, 51, paid a visit to Janelle, 54, at her Flagstaff, Arizona apartment, and the two discussed the aftermath of Janelle's heated argument with Kody.

According to PEOPLE, Janelle admitted uncertainty about the future of her marriage with Kody, stating, "If we're gonna remake everything, there's a lot of things that would have to be [different]. I'm not even sure I'm really interested." When asked if she was "over" the marriage, Janelle revealed her conflicted feelings, saying, "Yeah, but then when I talk to him, I sort of remember the old Kody. I don't know."

Janelle, who still holds her religious beliefs, expressed her dilemma, stating that she couldn't easily walk away from the marriage. She even mentioned being open to entering another polygamous arrangement.

However, Christine voiced her concerns about the future, believing that Kody is unlikely to change and that his focus would remain on his marriage with Robyn, leaving little room for Janelle.

In a separate storyline, Meri, 52, met with Robyn Brown to discuss the family's ongoing turmoil. Meri shared troubling moments from her marriage, including being the only wife not receiving a Christmas gift from Kody one year. She also reflected on how she used to track how much time Kody spent with her compared to the other wives. Meri revealed her plans to spend more time in Utah, where her bed and breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn, is located, and to move her online clothing business there as well.

Despite not having informed the family yet, Meri confided in Robyn about her plans, as she believed Kody wouldn't care. She emphasized that her decision wasn't about leaving the family entirely but about focusing on her businesses in Utah. Meri had already stated how Kody had "basically left" her.

Janelle on the other hand commented on the strained relationship between Kody and Meri, noting that Meri was always up for a reconciliation. She added that Kody's behavior towards Meri was far from kind or supportive, describing the situation as "very sad."

Christine, who separated from Kody in 2021, recounted that she witnessed "Kody string Meri along for years." Christine and characterized it as cruel. She believed Kody would have treated her similarly had she stayed in the marriage. She said, "I saw that he would've done the same thing to me if I would've stayed."

The family's tumultuous relationships have been a central theme of the current season, with Kody now only married to Robyn. As the Sister Wives saga unfolds, viewers are left to wonder if reconciliation is possible or if the Brown family's polygamous journey has reached its breaking point amidst the fallout among them.

