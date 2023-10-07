Caitlyn Jenner Says Kris Jenner 'Started With Nothing' But Built a 'Multibillion-Dollar Business'

During her marriage to Kris Jenner, Caitlyn Jenner claimed she had "no idea what was in the bank." The 73-year-old TV star is featured in the upcoming three-part documentary House Of Kardashian on Sky, which delves into the Kardashian family's scandals, economic dealings, and personal challenges. Beginning this coming weekend, Caitlyn exposes in a three-part series, "Kris started with absolutely nothing, and today she has a multibillion-dollar business. She built the dynasty. Kris liked being in control of everything, as in the celebrity world everybody tries to control their own narrative, and Kris knew how to play the game. In fact, nobody has done it better than she has."

Caitlyn further added that Kris was unaware of the "business world" and said, "She didn’t know the business world, the numbers side, but she enjoyed the social side. She would have meetings with people and wine them and dine them and say all the right things. So we were doing well, and she controlled the finances, 100 percent. We did a job, I got paid and then the money was gone and I never saw it again. She loved the money." Caitlyn became the stepfather to Kris's four children with Robert Kardashian, an attorney who passed away: Kourtney, now 44, Kim, now 42, Khloe, and Rob, now 36. In 2003, Robert lost his fight against esophageal cancer.

According to Caitlyn, her agent was fired after she and Kris first met while she was still Bruce Jenner. Caitlyn continued, "I had a manager named George that I’d had for 17 years, and Kris came in. She took over the meeting and said, ‘Hey George, you’re fired’. I was willing to take a risk and see what she could do." The reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians was a smashing hit. Kris' family, including Caitlyn (then Bruce) and their children, were the subjects of a reality program that Kris and TV presenter and producer Ryan Seacrest conceptualized. After 20 seasons and two years, they were all filthy rich from the show's many endorsements and other commercial endeavors. Among their many successful ventures are the fashion label Skims, the makeup and skincare line Kylie Cosmetics, another makeup and skincare line KKW Beauty, and the lifestyle website Poosh.

The family has indeed achieved incredible heights, but the new documentary raises the issue of whether or not there is a darker side to their success. After finalizing their divorce in 2015, the exes have had no contact with one another since the split. In fact, Caitlyn also threw a light on Kim's desire as a child as she added, "Kim had this desire from a child, she wanted to be in the celebrity world. She calculated from the very beginning, ‘How do I become famous?’ And for a successful reality show you needed a couple of things — a lot of storylines, and certainly, we had that, and you need likeable people." The idea for the program came from Kim's friendship with socialite heiress Paris Hilton, who also starred in her own reality show. When an X-rated video featuring Kim and her lover Ray J was posted online, she became the center of an online uproar. It has been alleged that Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Ray J are still making an estimated $360,000 per year off the sex video they recorded over a decade ago. Kim Kardashian, Superstar has earned over $100 million and has been seen more than 210 million times across internet, DVD, and TV forms, making it the best-selling celebrity sex video of all time.

