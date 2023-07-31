Chris Christie Calls Donald Trump 'One-Man Crime Wave' As Fresh Charges Against Former POTUS Drop

Chris Christie has been one of the most outspoken critics of Donald Trump in the Republican primary. Despite his efforts, this strategy hasn't appeared to gain traction with the GOP base, who may still strongly support the former president. Nevertheless, Christie continues to relentlessly criticize Trump at every opportunity. During a podcast interview on Thursday, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie strongly condemned former President Donald Trump, referring to him as a "one-man crime wave." Christie's criticism comes amid new federal charges in the classified documents investigation, further adding to the tension between the two figures.

Chris Christie made an appearance on the latest episode of Pod Save America on Thursday to discuss the 2024 election and the potential ramifications of former President Donald Trump's multiple criminal cases. On the same day, Mr. Trump's legal team received news that a third indictment related to Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Capitol riot and the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election was highly likely to be imminent. During the interview, podcast host Jon Lovett, who served as a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama, inquired of Chris Christie whether he had “ever heard of someone facing between four and six trials within a few months for different legal issues?”

"This guy [has] been a one man crime wave." —@GovChristie on Trump having four trials scheduled in six month span



“No. No. Usually, folks like this commit discrete crimes and wind up having one trial. This guy has been a one-man crime wave. Look, he’s earned every one of them. If you look at it, every one of these is self-inflicted. And that’s why, you know, do I think that prosecutors exercise prosecutorial judgment in the discretion in some respects that are questionable? Yeah – and they always have. But what I say to people all the time is whether you agree or disagree with the prosecutors, look at the underlying conduct," Mr Christie quipped. Listeners were urged by Chris Christie to ponder whether the alleged behavior was suitable for an individual aspiring to hold the position of President of the United States.

According to the filing on Thursday, Donald Trump was alleged to have asked a Mar-a-Lago staffer to delete surveillance footage in an attempt to hide evidence of withholding documents from federal investigators. Additionally, he faces the possibility of a federal indictment linked to his endeavors to overturn the 2020 election and his involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Back in March, the former president was indicted on allegations of tampering with business records to conceal payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels. These funds, which were distributed by Trump's then-lawyer Michael Cohen, were intended to ensure Daniels' silence during the 2016 presidential campaign regarding an alleged sexual encounter between her and Trump that took place a decade earlier.

