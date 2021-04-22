Joe Biden Is A 'Danger To The Republic' & Should Be Impeached 'Immediately,' Commentator Says

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh sounded the alarm on President Joe Biden in a Thursday Twitter post.

"Joe Biden used the power of his office to slander a hero cop as a racist murderer while intentionally fanning the flames of racial division and animosity," he wrote.

"Republicans should file articles of impeachment immediately. Biden is a reckless, senile, tyrant and a danger to the Republic."

Walsh's remarks come in the wake of Biden's White House addressing the death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant at the hands of a responding police officer.