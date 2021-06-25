Donald Trump Will Make 2024 Announcement 'In The Not Too Distant Future'

Former President Donald Trump appeared on Newsmax TV's "Wake Up America" on Friday and teased an announcement about his plans for 2024, Breitbart reported.

I’ll be making an announcement in the not too distant future,” he said.

“Right now, I’m helping a lot of people get into office, and we’re fighting the deep state, and we’re fighting radical left. They’re after me. They’re after Rudy. … They’re after anybody. They’re vicious.e not too distant future."

According to Trump, people will be "very happy" about his plans for 2024, although he did not indicate whether they involved another presidential bid.