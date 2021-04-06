A new poll from Rasmussen Reports reveals that almost half of Americans surveyed believe that Derek Chauvin should be found guilty for the murder of George Floyd.

In particular, the survey found that 48 percent of Likely U.S. voters polled said the court should find Chauvin guilty. Elsewhere, 21 percent disagreed, and 31 percent were not sure.

The poll was conducted on 1,000 respondents from March 30 to March 31. The findings come amid the second week of Chauvin's trial, which began on Monday, March 29.