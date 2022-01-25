Kyrie Irving Says He's 'Slowly Crawling Into My Prime Right Now' After Playing Seven Games

Earlier in the 2021-22 NBA season, there were some doubts if All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving could rejoin the Brooklyn Nets on the court. With the increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the United States, each state, including New York, created a mandate that would limit the movement of unvaccinated individuals like Irving. This only allowed Irving to play for the Nets in road games.

At first, the Nets were hesitant to let Irving play until he gets vaccinated against COVID-19. However, after being haunted by injuries and COVID-19 protocol, they decided to give "Uncle Drew" permission to rejoin the team on the road.