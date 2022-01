The new-look New England Patriots had a better season than most NFL insiders expected. Their defense was top-notch, and their offense showed glimpses of great promise.

More importantly, the Pats may have found the right guy to lead the post-Tom-Brady era.

Mac Jones looked poised, ready, and in control for most of the season. Moreover, his work ethic and leadership turned a lot of heads among the team's veterans, earning the respect of his colleagues even before the start of the season.