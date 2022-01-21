Chris Cuomo Testimony Video Released

Democrat Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign as Governor of New York after multiple women accused him of inappropriate touching and sexual harassment.

The former governor's younger brother, Chris Cuomo, lost his job at CNN for trying to help his brother handle the scandal.

The younger Cuomo is also accused of sexual harassment, but -- much like his older brother -- maintains his innocence.

Chris Cuomo spoke to state investigators as they looked into his brother's allegedly inappropriate behavior. A video of his testimony has just been released.