US Government Launches Website To Order Free COVID-19 Tests

The coronavirus is not going away, despite the fact that the vast majority of Americans are fully vaccinated against it.

The highly-contagious omicron variant is spreading rapidly and overwhelming hospitals.

With the virus ripping through the population, many are looking for ways to get tested, but reliable tests are neither free nor easy to find in some parts of the country.

In response to this, the federal government has decided to launch a website where anyone can order a free COVID-19 test.

