Evan Ross posted the clip of the stars turning up to Drake's Come Thru as Kanye and his new flame cozied up on the couch. She sits on her billionaire beau's thigh while Madonna dances the night away, and the rest gist. According to a PEOPLE source, the meeting was unplanned as "they all had dinner in the private room. They came separately but just ended up having dinner together."

The coincidence seems plausible that they ended up at the popular celebrity hotspot Delilah, L. A. Also, the guests in the room ordinarily don't have public dealings with one another, and this is the first time many of them show up in a room together.