On Jan. 11, Page Six confirmed the engagement of Simon Cowell, 62, to his long-term girlfriend Lauren Silverman, 44, after 13 years of dating. The entertainment world is reeling with excitement at this unexpected proposal.

Cowell reported bending the knee before their son, Eric, 7. According to an insider, the engagement happened on New Year’s Eve during the couple’s romantic getaway to Barbados, and “it was super sweet” because “they’re good together.”