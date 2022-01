Following an outstanding season, the Green Bay Packers will rest and watch their rivals go at it during the Wild Card weekend.

Matt LaFleur finished the year with the best record in the NFL at 13-4, and it could've been even more impressive if Aaron Rodgers hadn't missed a week due to COVID-19 and the Packers had actually taken the Lions seriously in Week 18.

All things considered, they're the clear-cut favorite to win the Super Bowl this season, but it's still too early to tell.