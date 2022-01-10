NBA Rumors: Rockets Need Third Team To 'Generate A Path' To Ben Simmons Trade

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons is one of the NBA superstars who are highly expected to be moved before the 2022 NBA trade deadline. As of now, the Sixers' top priority is to convince Simmons to stay in Philadelphia for the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season. However, if they fail to change his mind, they could be forced to find him a new home before the real battle begins in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Despite the major flaws in his games, Simmons continues to receive strong interest from aspiring contenders that need additional star power and young teams that want to speed up their rebuilding plans.