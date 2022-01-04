Vanessa Hudgens Welcomes 2022 In Revealing Sheer Bodysuit

Vanessa Hudgens
Shutterstock | 3586184

Rebecca Cukier

Vanessa Hudgens welcomed 2022 with a bang - and she went see-through. The High School Musical alum last weekend joined the slew of celebrities kissing 2021 goodbye and ushering in a new year, and she didn't do her outfit by half. Posting fun party snaps to Instagram, Vanessa thrilled her 43.8 million followers with boyfriend Cole Tucker - eyes may well have been on the bejeweled and see-through getup, though.

Vanessa, 33, included some alcohol, she showed off the curves, and fans couldn't hit "like" fast enough.

Stuns For New Year's

Shutterstock | 842245

Scroll for the photos. They showed the brunette looking super-fit and tan as she pouted and showcased a cut-out and barely-there black bodysuit with silver studding all across it. The clingy look came revealing at the chest as it flashed a black bra, with Vanessa also seen accessorizing it via a shaggy pink jacket, one worn open for a massive cleavage flash.

The Fabletics partner rocked blue eyeshadow and hoop earrings, with the fun shots also including her friends. See them below.

See Her Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Vanessa told fans: "Happy New Years!✨The thing I’m most grateful for this year has been my community. Im so proud and honored to have such an incredible group of human beings in my life. You all inspire me and make me better 💋🤟🏽."

A little celeb branding manifested as Vanessa was seen holding some Casamigos tequila - the label is owned by Hollywood superstar George Clooney and model Kaia Gerber's father Rande Gerber. Swipe for the gallery below, scroll for more.

Vanessa Hudgens Brings Her Fans Along With Her On Tattoo Adventure

Not Your Average New Year's Resolutions

Shutterstock | 673594

Vanessa is off-beat when it comes to creating New Year's Resolutions. The actress actually prefers vision boards, having told Glamour:

"I am a very big vision board gal. I try to always make one at the beginning of the year, just to have a visual reference of everything that I'm trying to accomplish." She added: "But New Year's resolutions, I don't know. I'm like, 'If there's something that I want to change about my life, just do it.'" Skip the jump for more.

New Zombie Series

Vanessa has also been busy shooting for upcoming series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas.

"That's the way I want it. I love what I do and I feel like I'm entering a new chapter of my career," she revealed: "If I'm passionate about (a project), then it doesn't feel like work, especially when you're surrounding yourself with people that you love and doing things that you are in love with; it's a win-win."

For more from Vanessa, give her Instagram a follow.

