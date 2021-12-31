How Vanessa Hudgens Really Feels About Ex Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Relationship

The High school musical actress started dating Austin Butler in 2011 after her split with actor Zac Efron. They'd previously met on the set of High School Musical but didn't get together until five years later, and they remained friends while seeing other people. By September 2011, rumors of a possible romantic relationship started flying around when Butler was seen leaving her LA home. Later that week, the pair shared a steamy kiss at Bob's Big Boy. They finally debuted as a couple in February 2012, where they attended a red-carpet event at the Premiere of Hudgens' film, Journey 2: The Mysterious Island. The couple became Instagram official in December 2013 as Vanessa posted a pic of her Hillsong friends, including Butler. They waxed stronger as a couple and attained the "RELATIONSHIP GOALS" status as the years went by.