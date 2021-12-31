How Vanessa Hudgens Really Feels About Ex Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's Relationship

First, it was Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson then, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes shattered our hearts. Break-ups are a part of the celebrity lifestyle in Hollywood. We've witnessed many of our favorite couples go their separate ways and become total strangers. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler ended their run as a couple this time. While we only know so little about the whole situation, we'll give you a rundown of events that led to the split and how they're moving on with their respective lives.