Jimmy Kimmel Mocked Kanye West for Venturing Into "Porn" Two Years After Opening Church School

Who can predict what Kanye West will do next? The controversial rapper keeps everyone on their toes with his weird moves. This time, the musician amused the late-night host Jimmy Kimmel with his plans to start a pron studio which is a stark contrast to the church school he opened in his mother's name Donda School.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

On April 25, 2024, Kimmel's monologue targeted many of his favorites including of course West on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The host opened up by introducing his audience with a piece of news that reportedly suggested Ye is in talks to enter into the film industry, pornographic industry, as per Daily Mail.

He said, "It's about every night lately we start with our former president current defendant Donald Trump but um they take Wednesday off in court and I thought it might be nice for a change to check in on another disturbed egomaniac Kanye West tonight who is reportedly about to enter the world of films specifically the world of pornographic film with a new studio that is being called Yeezy porn."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bellocqimages

Kimmel's revelation triggered a hooting and laughing response from his audience as the host continued, "Which is uh... the next logical step after opening a Pre-K through 12th grade Christian private school," taking a dig at the rapper, adding, "He can't say he doesn't have range, right?"

He further said that a spokesperson for Yeezy said that Ye has been playing around with this idea of launching an "adult film studio" for a while. However, Kimmel sarcastically said that West doesn't make impulsive decisions instead he likes to think things through before acting upon them. "That's the kind of business genius he is, he said you know what the internet could use... some porn," mocked Kimmel.

Additionally, the 56-year-old revealed Ye has reportedly been in talks with Stormy Daniel's ex-husband to "shepherd the project." Daniels, originally, Stephanie Gregory Clifford, accused former president Donald Trump of a sexual affair back in 2006 after meeting him at a golf charity in Lake Tahoe, Nevada. The infamous 'Hush Money' trial is ongoing currently in Manhattan court.

Meanwhile, Kimmel continued to roast the Praise God rapper, "If you told me five years back that Kanye West would be working with Stormy Daniels' ex-husband on a porn venture, I would have said yeah I believe that, that's sad, doesn't make no sense."

For those who needed some context to Kimmel's roast, TMZ reported West is setting up ties with Daniel's ex-partner Mike Moz who is a vet in the adult film industry. Moz told the outlet, "I've been having discussions with Ye about a potential collab between the Yeezy brand and my team at Vixen Media Group. While it's too early to give any details I'm excited about where Ye's vision takes this."

He added, "The idea that this project is going to be another porn studio is not correct. It will be like nothing we've ever seen before." However, he refused to elaborate further.