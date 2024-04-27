When Elizabeth Hurley Faced Backlash for Describing Shooting Intimate Scenes with Son as 'Relaxing'

Elizabeth Hurley and her 22-year-old son, Damian Hurley, embarked on a special cinematic venture, Strictly Confidential. Stepping into the director's role for the first time, Damian captured his mother's beauty, fulfilling his lifelong dream of making a film starring his mother. Elizabeth, commenting on their recent collaboration on the new mystery crime thriller shared that she felt 'relaxed' and supported while shooting bikini shots with Damian behind the camera.

In the movie, Elizabeth’s character is seduced by another woman. Commenting on the movie, Elizabeth told Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez and Kit Hoover in an interview, "The things in his script that he needed me to do weren't necessarily things I'd always done in movies. Having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after." Meanwhile, recalling the whirlwind 18-day shoot in the Caribbean, Damian admitted feeling both fear and excitement as he navigated the complexities of directing for the first time.

In a confessional, Damian shared how he taking pictures of his mom in beach attire sparked controversies. "People find this controversial. We’re in the business. Show business has been a fundamental part of my entire life, so for us, it’s just not a thing. It’s just part of the business. She takes my photos, I take her photos." The Austin Powers star also noted, "But I’m relaxed in front of him, too. He looks out for me. I do have to be photographed in bikinis because it is one of my businesses — who likes to be photographed in bikinis? No one."

She added, "It’s just, it’s relaxing knowing someone’s behind the camera who looks out for you, which was the same in this movie in a way because you know the things that his script needed me to do in this weren’t necessarily things I had always done in movies many times before, but having him there meant that I felt safe and looked after," according to the Fox News.

The 58-year-old mum also confessed that she relies on the fashion opinions of her son. "Believe me, he does not take fashion advice from me, ever. I do from him sometimes. You know what, he's got a good eye, and sometimes if I'm deciding between things, he'll say which one. He has a strong opinion, always," she told E! News.

In February, the film's trailer garnered attention for a bold scene directed by Damian. "Weird her son is directing her in that sex scene 😮," a fan commented on Instagram. "She’s hot. But that has to be uncomfy!" she added. While another user, asserted, "Why would he ever want or ask for her to do it and she agree to it," according to Metro.