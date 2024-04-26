Throwback to When The Mahomes Foundation Received a Generous Donation From Taylor Swift

Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs and husband of Brittany Mahomes, hosted the Mahomies Foundation Gala auction and received a 'generous' donation from Taylor Swift.

Since Swift began dating Patrick's Chiefs teammate Travis Kelce last year, Patrick, Brittany, and the musician have become close friends. As reported by Marca, there were 'Fifteen' certifications, a framed CD with Swift clutching a guitar, and a signed portrait among the items she contributed.

The pop star's fans praise her for her donation to the organization, even if she was not there at the event itself. One of her fans wrote on Twitter, "That's a beautiful expression of your love and admiration for her! Taylor Swift has a way of connecting with fans through her music."Another one tweeted, "Keep being yourself and doing the many great things you already do. we are huge fans of your work and more importantly you and who you are as a person. Ignore the haters and keep crushing it!!!" A third one wrote, "i’m even more in love with her."

Another one of Swift's hardcore fans praised her and wrote on the social media platform, "Taylor Swift donates millions and millions every single year to schools and hospitals and cancer patients and sexual abuse survivors. She has very generously donated to 100’s of food banks. She has encouraged thousands of people to register and vote. She’s not socially negligent."

Recently, on November 4, Swift and Brittany were seen out with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Sophie Turner, and Cara Delevingne for a ladies' night. In fact, the duo has been spending a lot of time together.

A source told US Weekly, "Brittany is thrilled to be building a genuine friendship with Taylor. They’ve hung out a couple of times and have grown fairly close in a short period. Brittany thinks Taylor is so sweet, and down to earth, and they get along really great. The fact that Patrick and Travis are best friends makes things even better. They’re having a blast and love cheering on their men together."

Swift and Brittany were observed at many NFL games in the Chiefs' VIP suites, where they celebrated the team's touchdowns with a handshake. Swift also joined Brittany and a few other Chiefs spouses at her New York City apartment for a watching party of the game on Sunday, November 5.

After Kelce attended Swift's Eras Tour in 2023, he admitted that he attempted to ask her out. Swift subsequently confirmed her interest in the NFL player by attending a September 2023 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. She sported a Chiefs jacket and joined Travis's mom, Donna Kelce, in rooting for the team. Reportedly, Travis was seen exiting her New York City flat.

A source said at the time, "Taylor’s really enjoying getting to know Travis... They’re taking it day by day, but she has high hopes. She likes that he’s a normal, nice guy. He’s down-to-earth and isn’t affected by fame. She also thinks he’s hot."

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 13, 2023. It has since been updated.