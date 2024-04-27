Céline Dion Remembers How Her Wedding Tiara Caused Her to End up in the Hospital

Celine Dion made headlines as a stunning bride when she married her late husband, René Angélil, in 1994. Her elaborate tiara, adorned with 2,000 Swarovski crystals, left a lasting impression, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In a recent Vogue video, the It's All Coming Back to Me singer reminisced about the memorable headpiece, which reportedly weighed 7 pounds and was securely attached to her head. Dion revealed that the weight of the tiara unexpectedly led to a trip to the hospital, despite her initial confidence in handling it.

She said, "When you're so happy, there's no weight, there's no problem, there's no pain." The Grammy winner shared that she had rehearsed walking down the aisle in her complete wedding attire before the ceremony.

According to HELLO Magazine, she said, "We kind of rehearsed one time with the dress and the big veil and all that, and it was in a big ballroom and it was all made of like beautiful wooden floors. I practice and everything is smooth and everything is fine, but when I had to walk the cathedral, it has no wooden floor, it's carpet. I had an immediate facelift."

She continued, "I start to walk and... it's like, 'Am I gonna make it? Am I gonna make it to my future husband?'... I did, so all night, all great, people happy." Later that evening, Dion recalled that everything went smoothly and everyone was pleased.

However, when the time came to take off the headpiece, Dion was taken aback by what she saw. She said, "But when we removed that tiara, I had a cut because the pressure was too much. The next day I wake up, I look at myself in the mirror, I have the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead." The full extent of the injury didn't truly come up until the next morning.

She added, "The next day, I wake up, I look at myself in the mirror. I have a [bump] the size of an egg in the middle of my forehead. I look at my husband and I said, 'Ha, it's too late now, we're married'. But it's so huge... I'm like, okay, let's go to the doctor. So, I had to be on antibiotics for about three weeks." Yet, despite the large lump it caused on her forehead, Dion wouldn't change a single detail about her wedding day.

She said, "This is a moment that will be with me for the rest of my life. The dress couldn't have been big enough. I could've had three times the size on my head. I could've had six different dresses that night because he was and he still is such a wonderful human being."

The wedding of the couple, who had a 26-year age gap, took place on December 17, 1994, following a secret engagement three years prior. Dion and Angélil exchanged vows in his hometown of Montreal, at the Notre-Dame Basilica.

Just five years after their wedding, in 1999, Angélil was diagnosed with throat cancer. After receiving the all-clear in 2000, the couple renewed their vows in an Orthodox ceremony at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. However, in 2013, his cancer returned, and a year later, he was informed that it was terminal. Angélil passed away two years later at the age of 73.