Donald Trump's Former 'Right-Hand' Testifies Against Him During Trial, Recalls Meeting Stormy Daniels

In the New York hush money trial, a former aide to ex-President Donald Trump, 64-year-old Rhona Graff, appeared in front of the jury to testify against the Republican leader. Graff, who worked as Trump's assistant for 34 years until 2021, remembered seeing adult film star Stormy Daniels in the Trump Tower lobby on the 26th floor before the 2016 election. Graff further acknowledged in the court that she had added Daniels' and Karen McDougal's contact information to the Trump Organization database.

Rhona Graff, former President Trump's longtime assistant, was called to the witness stand today in the New York hush money trial.



Former New York Assistant Attorney General Adam Pollack weigh in on her testimony. pic.twitter.com/ON1atP46kW — MSNBC Reports (@MSNBC_reports) April 26, 2024

As per The Daily Mail, Trump has repeatedly denied the claims made by Daniels and McDougal, a former Playboy model, refuting their claims of affairs with him. Facing 34 charges related to fabricating business records to hide a $130,000 payment made to Daniels in exchange for her silence, the 2024 GOP frontrunner has entered a not-guilty plea.

Despite Trump having referred to Graff as his 'right hand' over the decades she worked as his executive assistant, the former president seemed relaxed at the defendant's table as Graff testified against him. Graff told the judge she 'loved' working for Trump as every day was different. Graff was forced to testify under a subpoena, leaving her no choice. The Trump Organization hence paid for her to have two attorneys represent her.

Graff stated that she was primarily in charge of keeping Trump's contacts and schedule up to date on the computer system. Additionally, she coordinated fundraising events, served as Trump's scheduler, spokeswoman, media liaison, co-star on The Apprentice, and judge for Miss Teen USA. She confessed to having a desk outside of Trump's office, but eventually, she was moved into an office next to his. The jury was given access to McDougal's contacts in the Trump Organization system, which included her phone number, email handle, and address. Her mobile number was the only thing listed in another listing under 'Stormy Daniels'.

Rhona Graff, Donald Trump's former assistant of 34 years testified that Donald Trump had contact information for Stormy Daniels including her cellphone number and that she had a “vague recollection” of seeing the porn star in Trump Tower. @Aaron Katersky reports. pic.twitter.com/2RPeCyObS7 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) April 27, 2024

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked Graff if she had seen Daniels waiting in the Trump Tower reception room. Graff replied, "I did". She claimed to have a 'vague recollection' of seeing her at the 26th-floor reception area. When asked if this occurred before Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, she responded that it had. Hoffinger then inquired if she knew that Daniels was an adult film actress, and the former assistant affirmed. Graff admitted that she had enjoyed working for Trump during cross-examination by Susan Necheles, Trump's lawyer, Graff expressed that she "...never had the same day twice in all the time. [It was] a stimulating, exciting, fascinating place to be."

HAPPENING NOW: Former Trump assistant Rhona Graff is testifying after being subpoenaed. She said Donald Trump is paying her legal fees for her.



She says she did see Stormy Daniels in the waiting area before Trump ran for President, and the office chatter was she might be a… pic.twitter.com/Ncss8LmAi0 — 🇺🇸Travis Media Group🇺🇸 (@TM1Politics) April 26, 2024

Subsequently, when asked if Trump was a good boss, Graff responded that he was 'fair' and 'respectful' to her, awarding her promotions for her hard work. She added that on a few occasions, he would say to her, "Go home to your family," which she found to be 'very thoughtful'. According to The NYTimes, the former assistant is the second person to testify against Trump. “Everybody knows to get through to him...they have to go through me,” Graff asserted.