Fani Willis Receives Harassing Calls After Donald Trump's Lawyer Included Contact Info in Court Docs

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade faced a barrage of harassing phone calls recently. This happened after one of former President Donald Trump's attorneys made a mistake. He included their contact information in a public court filing. The incident was reported by CNN's Zachary Cohen, as per Raw Story.

Cohen claimed that in the end, Willis and Wade were compelled to change their numbers. "[They] received an onslaught of harassing phone calls over the weekend after their personal contact information was cited in legal paperwork from Trump’s defense lawyer in GA case. Both changed their phone numbers b/c of an 'explosion' of calls in recent days, one source told CNN. The wave of calls came after an unredacted version of the motion — including exhibits — was shared w/ counsel on both sides," Cohen wrote on X. Cohen added that when Trump's lawyer "realized the error, I immediately contacted him and told him explicitly not to disclose them to anyone else and not to publish the cell phone numbers or any other protected information."

New: Fulton County DA Fani Willis & her top prosecutor received an onslaught of harassing phone calls over the weekend after their personal contact information was cited in legal paperwork from Trump’s defense lawyer in GA case, sources tell me, @CNNValencia & @JMOCNN.



(1/3) — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) February 26, 2024

Steven Sadow, the lawyer in question, claimed he shared unredacted phone records with the reporter by mistake. Nevertheless, according to Cohen, "cell phone records 'with personal identifying information' still appeared on social media, per the DA's response" to the Friday request that Trump's team submitted. All of this comes amid an ethics probe into an acknowledged romantic involvement with Wade, which has likely sidetracked Willis, who is presently leading the Georgia election racketeering case against Trump and more than a dozen other individuals.

The District Attorney insists that there was no unlawful impact on the office's spending decisions because the relationship did not begin until after the investigation was launched. The lawyers for Trump and his co-defendants are attempting to exclude Willis from the case by citing the scandal. Mike Roman, one of Trump's co-defendants, claims that the district attorney had a 'personal, romantic relationship' with Wade, whose law business has received more than $653,000 from Willis' office since he was appointed in November 2021 as an independent prosecutor. As a result, the document requests that Roman's charges be dropped and that both prosecutors be disqualified.

Wade's cell phone data was being examined by a private investigator employed by Trump's staff. The evidence, according to the investigator, indicated that Wade visited Willis' residence multiple times in late 2021. Threats have already been directed towards Willis. After indicting the former President and several of his closest supporters, CNN previously reported that she was given increased security protection close to her Georgia property. Willis has also stated that she was the target of 'very troubling' racist threats against her and her family, which were intensified by Trump's statements. Early in 2022, Willis requested assistance from the FBI to secure Fulton County employees and structures after Trump referred to the prosecutors looking into him as 'racists,' as per CNN.