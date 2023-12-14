TJ Holmes Divulges “Gross” Personal Information About Relationship With Amy Robach: "It’s So Weird”

The former Good Morning America 3 co-hosts are talking about their relationship for the first time, stating that it's been a "year of hell." Their affair gained attention after they were seen together on a vacation in November 2022. In the first episode of their new podcast, Amy & TJ, the former co-hosts revealed some startling information about their relationship on Tuesday.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes say they did not cheat on their former spouses with each other:



“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case. We… pic.twitter.com/FQaNmMBt9k — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2023

Also Read: Taylor Swift Gets Some Good News About ‘Eras Tour’ Movie After Kansas City Chiefs Lose Game

As reported by The Sun, TJ said throughout the show that those who were close to the pair were aware of their strong relationship and often referred to them as "brother and sister." TJ recalled, "A lot of people know.

They used to call us brother and sister almost. Peas in a pod and all this stuff, to the point where when people would...make any kind of joke about what's going on with you two, we would almost go, 'Ew, that's like my sister, ugh gross!" After Amy nodded in agreement, he continued, "But even now, I catch you every once in a while, you'll say, 'Honey,' or something, and I'm like, 'It's so weird' because we were friends for so long. Truly, genuinely friends for a long, long time."

And the love birds are speaking on their new podcast, Amy & TJ. Will you be listening in and what are your expectations? #tuesdayvibe #amyrobach #tjholmes pic.twitter.com/YA4oVayHQQ — SincerelyB Blogging - #ThisMyNitch (@SincerelyBlogg) December 5, 2023

He recalled the time when their photographs were leaked in November 2022, "To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship. But everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case. Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings.

Also Read: Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Teams up With Khloe Kardashian For Her Clothing Line

The duo, who just made their red carpet debut, first gave rise to romance speculations when they were seen together on an Upstate New York vacation last autumn. During that period, they were lawfully wed to other individuals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Robach (@ajrobach)

Also Read: Kanye West's Latest Album Makes Unauthorized Use of Backstreet Boys' 1997 hit 'Everybody'

Amy further continued talking about her split, "It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced. I took my ring off in early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself."

She continued, "But it was hard because anyone who was a viewer or anyone outside of a very small circle didn't know that either one of us were getting divorced, so that was one of the challenges we had in the beginning. We were trying to clear everything up."

The former ABC co-hosts also spoke on how the scandal affected them personally. Amy related a moment when she hurried to T.J.'s apartment after getting a worrying text from him and how sometimes she "didn't want to get up." After their relationship became public, T.J. and Amy were replaced on the morning program. T.J. also said that he kept his split with his ex a secret from his mother and other family members.

More from Inquisitr

Gisele Bündchen Evades Discussing Ex Tom Brady’s Reconciliation With Irina Shayk, Here's Why

Mama June Assumes Legal Guardianship of 11-Year-Old Grand-Kid Kaitlyn Following Anna Cardwell’s Demise