Teen Mom star Ryan Edwards was sentenced to one month in prison on Friday, meaning that he will once again face jail time for breaking his probation. Amanda Conner, his girlfriend, then showed her support by sharing a few amorous words on Instagram. Conner stated in the reel that she is "counting down" the days before she and Edwards reunite and that she misses him. She shared a picture of herself and the 35-year-old Ryan riding his motorcycle. The couple were dressed in sweatshirts and helmets. Above the image, a romantic text stated: "I miss you dearly. I don't care what they say about you or me, you have been doing so good and I just want to say I'm proud of you." Conner continued: "I love you," before adding, "39-day count down baby."

Similarly, she reposted another love quote on her Instagram story which read: "I'm obsessed with loving you." She captioned the reel: "Imagine if he chose his children and making good choices for them and himself as much as he chooses to make ignorant choices with a rando rehab girlfriend." As per The US Sun, District Attorney Coty Wamp informed Judge Starnes that Ryan had broken the terms of his plea agreement, leading to his detention during a court hearing on December 5. After spending eight days in Silverdale Detention Center, Ryan returned to court on December 8 to obtain the results of his drug test in connection with his court cases involving simple possession, driving under the influence, and possession of a controlled narcotic. Ryan was handcuffed and wearing an orange jumpsuit from the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office when he was escorted into the courtroom by an officer. Coty Wamp, the district attorney, opened the hearing.

“We have a passed drug screen. The state is surprised. The state believes Mr. Edwards doesn’t want to take his probation seriously. It’s good he passed a drug screen." The DA attested further: “He needs the Vivitrol shot. He was a couple of weeks late on it. My request would be we monitor his progress and ask the court to submit the report on his progress, including his AA meetings." “All of that should be simple for someone on a rehabilitation track to do well and doesn’t want to go to jail for years.” Then Edwards' lawyer responded: “He passed his drug screening. He should’ve been more diligent with the court’s requirements. Then, the lawyer reasoned, the requirement's "ultimate objective" is that he abstains from drug usage." They then added: "And he hasn’t used.”

Judge Starnes reprimanded: “There was plenty of time for him to get it out of his system from the time took the test." Edwards's counsel then alleged that he had the shot scheduled for December 12. Judge Starnes then responded: “I don't know how many more opportunities Mr. Edwards is entitled to. He has failed to do what he’s supposed to. He’s been revoked and put in jail for almost three months. He’s had violations at Oasis and CADAS, but they didn’t kick him out." Edwards then apologized to the judge: "I am sorry. I will do what I am supposed to do," and requesting another chance, which the judge didn't seem to be inclined to provide. In the end, the judge resigned to postpone making a decision and move the hearing to January 17. Edwards and Conner met at Westbound Honky-Tonk in Chattanooga, Tennessee rehab, and soon started dating. However close sources shared that his girlfriend has a criminal past and is 'dangerous', "Amanda is trouble. She has been in and out of the system since she was old enough to catch a charge," they noted. "She is not a good influence on Ryan."

