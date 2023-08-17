Trump's Prosecutors Seek January 2 Trial Date for His 2020 Election Conspiracy Case

In the case against former President Donald Trump, which charges him with conspiring to reverse his 2020 election defeat, prosecutors with special counsel Jack Smith's team requested a court on August 10 to establish a trial date of January 2, 2024.

Prosecutors have requested that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan hear their case against Donald Trump, the presumed frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, on January 5, 2021, one day before the anniversary of the riot at the U.S. Capitol that was stoked by Mr. Trump's false claims about the election. According to The Hindu, the first votes in the Republican presidential campaign are planned to be cast on January 15 in Iowa's first-in-the-nation caucuses. The suggested date is also a little under two weeks before the first ballots are expected to be cast.

On his Truth Social platform, Mr. Trump vented his anger about the anticipated trial date. He wrote, "Only an out-of-touch lunatic would ask for such a date, ONE DAY into the New Year, and maximum Election Interference with IOWA!"

A fight with defense counsel, who have indicated they would want to slow things down, seems probable after prosecutors declared in court documents that they want the case to get to trial quickly in Washington's federal court. According to Mr. Smith's lawyers, the government case will take no more than four to six weeks. The prosecutor stated, " A January 2 trial date would vindicate the public’s strong interest in a speedy trial — and interest guaranteed by the Constitution and federal law in all cases, but of particular significance here, where the defendant, a former president, is charged with conspiring to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election, obstruct the certification of the election results, and discount citizens’ legitimate votes."

On March 25, Mr. Trump will face criminal prosecution in a separate case in New York arising from hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign. This trial will take place amid the following year's presidential primary season. Another lawsuit initiated by Mr. Smith about the handling of sensitive materials seized at the former President's Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, will go to trial in May.

After losing the 2020 race to Democrat Joe Biden, Mr. Trump is facing charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, for what prosecutors say was a weeks-long effort to defy the will of voters and cling to power. Mr. Trump is accused in the indictment of circulating false information about election fraud and forcing Vice President Mike Pence and state election authorities to take action.

Since Mr. Trump believes, according to CBS News, he will not get a fair trial in the predominantly Democratic city of Washington, which voted decisively for Mr. Biden in the previous election, he has already stated his intention to have the 2020 election case relocated. It's not easy to persuade a court that a jury pool is so skewed that the trial has to be relocated. Courts in Washington, including Judge Chutkan, have routinely rejected similar motions by Mr. Trump's supporters accused in the January 6 Capitol incident.

