Alyssa Farah Griffin of ‘The View’ Talks About Workplace Abuse, Says Her Former Boss Was 'Harsh'

Alyssa Farah Griffin, one of the co-hosts of The View, recently shared intimate details about a difficult period from her past. It was about the mistreatment she endured at the hands of an abusive former boss. Not only that, but Alyssa also touched on the subject of Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears' abortion.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Raymond Hall

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg Urges Judge to Impose $10 Million Fine on Donald Trump

In a candid discussion on The View podcast Behind the Table, Griffin revealed her personal encounter with mistreatment at work. Executive producer Brian Teta, 47, asked her if she had ever been mistreated at any past jobs she had. The 34-year-old co-host recalled an incident in which she had to deal with an abusive boss who even threw objects and used foul language, reports The U.S. Sun.

When describing the toxic behavior of her former boss, Griffin didn't hold back. "One of my first bosses...she was cruel," she disclosed. "She was verbally abusive. She threw things at me." Griffin thought back to a particularly critical comment made by her boss. She said, "I remember her once saying, 'Alyssa, you're a nice girl; you're a pretty girl, but you're not leaping smart.' And I was like, 'Oh no.' It was rough."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Alyssa was emotionally damaged by this depressing experience, but she also gained strength from it. She talked about how her difficult previous work experiences gave her a "backbone of steel" that prepared her to handle difficult situations at work in the future. "[In] every work environment since I have like a backbone of steel because that [job] set the bar so low that I was able to deal with quite a bit [in future jobs]."

Also Read: ‘The View’ Host Whoopi Goldberg Was Startled By Claims of Taylor Swift Doing More for Economy Than Biden

Surprisingly, Griffin also shared her thoughts on the much-discussed revelations involving pop stars Spears and Timberlake, reports The New York Post. In her book The Woman in Me, Spears reveals that Timberlake had gotten her pregnant in the early 2000s, and because of Timberlake's reluctance to become a father, the two decided to have an abortion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alyssa Farah Griffin (@alyssafarah)

Also Read: Fans of 'The View' Outraged Because of Repeated Audio Turn-Off of Joy Behar and the Guest

Understanding the enormous pressures these two young stars faced during their highly publicized relationship was the foundation of Griffin's defense of Timberlake. She emphasized the difficulties of maintaining a false image and feeling compelled to uphold a facade while performing highly sexualized roles in public.

Moreover, Alyssa emphasized the tragic part of Spears' book, in which she implies she might have chosen differently if it weren't for Timberlake's preference, emphasizing the significance of both partners having a voice in reproductive health decisions.

The View host Alyssa Farah Griffin DEFENDS Justin Timberlake after Britney Spears' abortion revelation https://t.co/YGSjeQxO1e pic.twitter.com/L8sWTrkwHh — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 24, 2023

"It was heartbreaking to hear her kind of say she might have done something different if not for what he wanted. But I do hope for her; talking about it was helpful, and now you see how important having kids was to her. She’s got her kids; she had talked about wanting to have more. I could dissect how Britney was treated for hours," she added.

She concluded, "The pressures of being hypersexualized with then having to pretend you’re a virgin... like they both, in different ways, went through hell, and I’m gonna try to give them both a little grace in it."

More from Inquisitr

‘The View’s Ana Navarro Used This Gesture to Silence Alyssa Farah Griffin After She Interrupted Her

Here's What 'The View' Host Ana Navarro Did on Finding out Sidney Powell's 'Guilty' Verdict