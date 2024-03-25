Trump ‘Raises Number of Flags’ as He Struggles To Finish Sentences at Gaffe-Filled Rally: ‘Boyt’

At a recent Ohio event, former president Donald Trump seemed to have many "glitches" on stage as he floated through a speech filled with very embarrassing gaffes.

The internet, as well as MSNBC panelists, won't let the former president forget all the funny mispronunciations and flubs. On Saturday, March 16, Trump made an appearance as a special guest speaker at a Buckeye Values PAC Rally in Dayton, Ohio, per Raw Story. In his usual parody of the story "The Snake," which he directed at undocumented immigrants, the former president mispronounced the word "bite." Trump shouted, "You've bit me but why?! You know your boyt is poisonous."

"You know what they say about snakes, watch out for that boight," a user slammed on X, formerly Twitter, while another user simply asked on X, "Boyt? Huh?"

When Trump was attempting to shout out to Bernie Moreno, the MAGA-endorsed politician who is often charged with emulating Trump, Trump mispronounced the name of Moreno, saying "Marino" instead. "Dementia J. Trump can't even pronounce his sycophant's name. SAD," a user slammed him on X.

Trump made the much more perplexing statement that "Joe Biden won against Barack Obama," at one point mispronouncing Obama's name as "Obaba." The "Rolling Stones" appeared to be mispronounced by Trump, who instead said "Rolling Storns."

The panel on The Weekend on MSNBC also mentioned the former president's increasing inability to articulate a thought into a proper sentence, Raw Story reported. After footage from the Ohio event was played, co-host Alicia Menendez said to former Florida Representative David Jolly, "As you may have noticed, he had a lot of trouble completing thoughts."

"I mean the man can't seem to stream together a complete sentence," co-host Michael Steele replied while laughing. "I mean, I've had more than one person say that to me over the last few months. That, at the end of the day, everyone is focused on Joe Biden's speech pattern — he has a stutter folks that he tries to control!"

"What is Donald Trump's excuse?" Steele asked, slamming Trump. "I'm telling you, he can't do it. It raises a number of flags for me, David, around the idea of how people perceive these two individuals." Steele continued, adding, "At the end of the day, you're looking at Donald Trump and Joe Biden as men who are going to run the country for the next four years. Within the body of voters, you're finding this phenomenon that has been tagged or labeled 'double haters', people who hate both houses. How does that dynamic change?"

In response to the ex-president's syntax and word mixups and errors, former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann said on X, formerly Twitter, it's a phenomenon called "phonemic paraphasia," which means "when you stop saying actual words or syllables and instead say things that SOUND like them."