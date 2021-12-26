Kendall Jenner’s Pepsi Ad Fiasco Revisited

When it comes to Kendall Jenner and scandals, one thing immediately comes to mind: that Pepsi ad. While the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to backlash and have always been able to handle it well, that one is a little hard to live down for the 26-year-old supermodel.

The commercial came out in April 2017 and was taken down within a day of its launch – with good reason. For something so short-lived, it received an insane amount of criticism on social media and, to this day, remains an unforgettably infamous moment in Jenner’s otherwise scandal-free career.