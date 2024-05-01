Here’s How Jon Bon Jovi’s ‘Spirit Sister’ and Singer Shania Twain Helped Him Through Vocal Surgery

Jon Bon Jovi, the legendary rocker, recently revealed the surprising way Shania Twain, his "spirit sister," helped him navigate through vocal cord issues and subsequent surgery. In an interview, Bon Jovi shared the heartwarming story of finding support in Twain during a challenging time. Bon Jovi’s vocal cord issues surfaced around 2015 but became more pronounced as time passed. It wasn’t until a crucial moment in 2022, during a tour, that Bon Jovi faced the harsh reality of his condition. A conversation with his wife Dorothea led him to a crossroad: seek medical help or consider retirement from music.

Turning to his friend Twain for guidance was a natural choice for Bon Jovi. Twain, who had undergone the same surgery with the same doctor a few years earlier, became a source of hope and reassurance for Bon Jovi. He revealed, “She’s been my spirit sister in this. She's the only other one I've known that's ever had this surgery, with this doctor, and the only reason I found that out is because she reported it in the press. Not only did she reassure me that it would be OK, but I think she also pulled my leg a little bit because she told me I'd be out there a lot sooner than I have been. She says, ‘Well, I told you that because I knew that you might back out otherwise.' And so, I couldn't wait to get the operation."

As per Hello Magazine, the surgery, performed in June 2022, marked a turning point for Bon Jovi’s vocal well-being. Since then, he has been diligently working with vocal coaches and indulging in daily voice exercises as part of his recovery process. He said, “Every day is the recovery process. I’m capable of singing. What I’m not necessarily capable of is two and a half hours a night, four nights a week,” Bon Jovi says, “but I’m aspiring to get that back.” Despite the troubles posed by the surgery, Bon Jovi remains dedicated to his music career. The upcoming release of his 16th album, "Forever," scheduled for June 7, showcases his enduring passion for music.

As per PEOPLE, on another note, Bon Jovi has finally revealed the status of his friendship with longtime friend and former bandmate Richie Sambora. He said, “We’re not in contact because he’s not in the organization any longer. [That] doesn’t mean that there’s not love forever, but it’s 11 years ago that he just didn’t show up anymore. And there were emotional issues that he was dealing with as a single dad, and there were substance abuse issues that, you know… Phil X had to show up one time, and then Phil X had to show up another time. And then, again, there’s a show that night. What are we gonna do?”