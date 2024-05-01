10 'American Idol' Season 22 Contestants Who Faced Early Elimination

10 'American Idol' Contestants Who Deserved More in Season 22

Throughout its 22-season run, American Idol has consistently showcased the extraordinary talents of its contestants, particularly those who ascend to the prestigious top 10 tier. Each season however also sees the early departure of several promising contestants who, in the eyes of many, were deserving of further recognition. The judges of season 22, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, are lauded for their exceptional ability to find raw, undiscovered talent. As the competition intensifies in the current season, it's worth reflecting on the talents that have left the stage too soon.

1. Ajii

Ajii, a contestant on season 22 of American Idol, captivated audiences with his vocal prowess. At 27 years old, Ajii hailed from Brooklyn with roots tracing back to Pakistan, as reported by Life & Style Magazine. His audition, where he delivered a stunning rendition of Teddy Swims' Lose Control, left the judges in awe. Advancing to the Top 20, Ajii continued to impress with his performance of Audioslave's Like a Stone. Despite his best efforts, he fell short of making it to the Top 14 based on viewer votes. In a final effort to secure a spot, he sang The Weeknd's Call Out My Name for the judges' save, but, unfortunately, they chose not to use it, ending his journey on the show.

2. Odell Bunton Jr.

Odell Bunton Jr., a 28-year-old Dallas airport security guard, became an early standout on the show with his soulful rendition of Sam Cooke's Bring It On Home to Me. His performance impressed the judges and earned him the first Platinum Ticket of the season, according to Gold Derby. Advancing to the Top 24, he continued to shine with his rendition of Swims' The Door, which secured him a spot in the Top 20. Despite his strong performances, he fell short of making it to the Top 14 based on viewer votes. During the judges' save round, he delivered a powerful performance but the judges chose not to save him, leading to his early elimination.

3. Hailey Mia

Hailey Mia, one of the Top 24 in American Idol season 22, made an impression with her performances. Her journey began with a captivating audition where she performed Perry's Rise, earning three 'yes' votes from the judges and a golden ticket to Hollywood, according to Screenrant. In Hawaii, Mia delivered an excellent rendition of Tate McRae's She's All I Wanna Be, showcasing her vocal prowess. Despite her undeniable talent and qualities of a pop star— a stunning voice and remarkable stage presence, Mia did not receive enough votes from America to advance to the Top 20.

4. KBlocks

Hailing from Montgomery, Alabama, KBlocks, a 27-year-old contestant, faced an uphill battle for America's vote on season 22. Unlike other Top 24 contestants whose auditions were showcased, KBlocks' audition wasn't aired, which disadvantaged her in building a fan base early on. KBlocks made her first appearance during the Idol Arena round, delivering a lively rendition of Valerie by Mark Ronson and Amy Winehouse. Her Showstoppers performance was River by Bishop Briggs, which helped her secure a spot in the Top 24. Despite her efforts, KBlocks didn't receive enough votes during the Hawaii round to advance to the Top 20.

5. Ziggy Krassenberg

Ziggy Krassenberg made his way to American Idol from the Netherlands. During the audition, he said, “Ever since I was born, I always wanted to be a pop star,” as reported by Life & Style Magazine. During one pivotal moment on the show, the judges found it challenging to choose between Krassenberg and fellow contestant Mackenzie Sol. They were asked to participate in a sing-off, both delivering impressive renditions of Jealous by Labrinth. Ultimately, the judges selected Sol to advance to the Top 24, leading to Krassenberg's elimination from the competition. Interestingly, Krassenberg has made appearances on four episodes of The Real Housewives of Amsterdam as well.

6. Justice Murphy

Justice Murphy, a 21-year-old contestant from Forrest City, Arkansas, impressed judges with her stunning rendition of Fantasia's Summertime, showcasing her exceptional vocal ability. Her performance earned her three 'yes' votes and a golden ticket to Hollywood. Despite advancing to the next round, viewers were unable to witness Murphy's Showstoppers performance or her Final Judgment session with the judges, as she mysteriously disappeared from the show after the Idol Arena. Murphy's absence was disappointing, as she undoubtedly deserved to progress further in the competition.

7. Micaela McCall

During her audition, Micaela McCall, a 28-year-old contestant from Santa Barbara, California, impressed the judges with her unique rendition of Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours), slowing it down on occasions to showcase her talent. Her performance garnered a standing ovation from the judges, and she received three 'yes' votes along with a golden ticket to Hollywood. Despite this promising start, viewers of American Idol season 22 never had the opportunity to hear McCall's voice again on the show, as her Idol Arena and Showstoppers performances were not aired.

8. Jacy Matthews

In her American Idol season 22 audition, 17-year-old Jacy Matthews from Centre, Alabama, teamed up with her sister, Mia Matthews on stage. Their mother also joined them, as they often perform as a trio outside of the show. Jacy impressed the judges with her rendition of Kris Kristofferson's Help Me Make It Through The Night, earning 'yes' votes from two judges and a golden ticket to Hollywood, alongside her sister. However, despite the promising start, Jacy's journey on the show ended before the Showstoppers round, as she was eliminated after the Idol Arena, as reported by Screenrant.

9. Abby Blake

Abby Blake, who earned a ticket to Hollywood with her audition in Nashville on American Idol, continued to impress the judges in her subsequent appearance on the show. According to Yahoo! News, her performance was impressive. A stellar singing voice and the presence of a pop star personality made her a fan favorite. However, despite her talent and potential, Blake's journey on the reality show came to an early end. Fans pointed out that it would have been thrilling to see Blake and Kayko face off during the voting rounds.

10. Aniston Pate

Aniston Pate, a 20-year-old singer-songwriter from Dalhart, Texas, delivered a heartfelt performance during her audition on American Idol. With her mother by her side, she sang an original song titled Hummingbird, showcasing her talent on both vocals and guitar. The judges were deeply impressed by her performance, showering her with praise and unanimously voting her through to Hollywood. Despite this early success, Pate's journey on American Idol season 22 took an unexpected turn. Her subsequent performances, including her Idol Arena round, were not aired, and she did not progress to the Showstoppers round, leaving her fans disappointed.