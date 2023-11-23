Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason were thrust into the spotlight this week as their tumultuous relationship took a public turn. The couple is facing challenges and they are answerable to authorities for their son Jace Evans, who went missing for the fourth time since August 2023. The 14-year-old's recent missing reports reportedly shocked his parents as they were frantically searching for him while anticipating his return.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

Also Read: Ben Affleck Spotted Clutching a Pack of Marlboro Cigarettes Years After Promising to Quit Smoking

Jace's most recent disappearance occurred from his grandmother Barbara Evans's home where he was placed after he accused his stepfather, Eason, of abuse. He was found after a two-day search, as per The Sun. Amidst the search for Jace in North Carolina, Jenelle and David displayed an apparent lack of concern. Despite the ongoing police efforts to locate the teenager, the duo actively posted on social media, appearing unbothered by the situation. In a questionable move, David even made light of the situation in a Facebook post by joking about "Where's Waldo," a reference that some followers interpreted as a nod to the teen's runaway status.

While neither Jenelle nor David explicitly mentioned the teen in their posts, the timing of these updates raises eyebrows and doesn't paint a favorable picture of their response to the serious situation. Last week, Jenelle took to her husband's Facebook page, expressing confusion about being blocked from his phone. This week, as the couple faces yet another challenge around Jenelle's birthday, she shared on her Instagram Story that Eason was not present at midnight, describing her birthday as "ruined" by a "narcissistic a******," per The Sun.

Image Source: Instagram | @j_evans1219

Also Read: This is Why 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Thinks Kody and Robyn Brown Have an ‘Easy’ Marriage

Although the post doesn't explicitly name anyone, speculation is rife that she is referring to her husband, Eason. Fans on social media have connected the dots, with one even providing a screenshot of Evans's earlier Instagram story lamenting the state of her birthday. According to reports from The U.S. Sun, Jace vanished into thin air from his grandma's place which led to another police investigation to trace him. The teen's constant attempt to flee from his house extends to the general circumstances at his home and the relationship he shares with his family members.

I feel so bad for Jace. Somewhere his POS mother is laughing and cheering at his circumstances because Barbara didn’t win. She don’t give a fck about him 🙁 Fck Jenelle Evans and David Eason karma will get them https://t.co/VHJ0cn0Ops — lindsey (@RealityLindsey) November 21, 2023

Also Read: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines Think Travis Kelce Is ‘Hiding Something'

Previously the Teen Mom star took to social media to defend her choices, particularly after posting a series of romantic photos with Eason in the wake of child abuse accusations.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

In a video circulating on social media, Evans responded to the backlash, questioning the notion that she would prioritize her husband over her children. She emphasized, "I choose men over my children? Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other. Why do I have to choose?" as per OK! Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

More from Inquisitr

'Sister Wives' Fame Kody Brown Faces Financial Woes, Nearly $5K Behind on Arizona Property Taxes

Insider Sheds Light on Brad Pitt's Reaction to Son Pax's Father's Day Post from 2020