In the intricate realm of Sister Wives, the drama doesn’t just unravel on screen. Recently, fans of the popular reality show have been buzzing about Christine Brown, Kody Brown’s ex-wife, who earned a reputable title that has left some contemplating Kody’s reaction. 51-year-old Christine, who recently finalized her divorce from Kody Brown, received an accolade that has surfaced in conversations among fans. The recognition came in the form of an article by Variety, which named her one of the "40 Most Powerful Women on Reality TV in 2023." In the article, Christine’s strength and resilience were praised, specifically for her decision to break away from the unconventional family trajectory.

The Variety article praised Christine for not only being one of Kody Brown’s four wives but also for embarking on a new path for herself after choosing to separate from him. This piece emphasized her ability to create a distinct identity, maintaining close ties with the extended family despite the divorce. It read, "Despite being one of the four wives of Kody Brown, she was able to break out and create a new life for herself—so much so that she’s stayed close with the other members of the family after choosing to split from Kody." Christine, honored by the recognition, shared the article on her Instagram Story with the caption, "Holy jalapeno!! What an honor! THANK YOU Variety." The news sparked a wave of reactions from fans on Reddit, where discussions erupted about the potential impact on the show.

As per The U.S. Sun reports, one Reddit user asserted, "Hopefully TLC takes note and does what the fans have been suggesting for a while—focus primarily on the ex-wives. That’s where the interesting stories are.” Another fan exclaimed, "By sharing her journey and steering conversations with Janelle to answer the questions the fans want answered, Christine has proved she can carry the show." One fan humorously suggested, "OMG Kody would be so p**sed! He thinks his bopping all over, jumping like a leprechaun, and swinging women so hard he practically dislocates their shoulders is great dancing. He thinks it’s one of his many talents." Another fan asserted, "I could honestly see Kody being the one to be pissed off about it because Christine landed on that list because she left his a** and is thriving without him." Another one gave a sly dig at Kody's wife, Robyn Brown: "I can vividly imagine Robyn’s arms folded across her chest, complete with a gigantic scowl on her face."

Christine's recent recognition comes on the heels of her secret wedding to David Woolley. The details of their fairytale ceremony at Red Cliffs Lodge in Moab, Utah, added more intrigue to the ongoing Sister Wives saga. Fans are eagerly watching as Christine embraces her new life, with speculation about the future dynamics of the Brown family continuing to swirl.

