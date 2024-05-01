8 Most Tragic Details About O.J. Simpson That Aren't Common Knowledge

The Most Devastating Details About O.J. Simpson

For years, O.J. Simpson loomed large, first making waves on the football field. During his high school and college days, that ultimately led him to get the highly prestigious Heisman Trophy. However, his journey took a dark turn in 1994 when he faced accusations of the brutal murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, halting his Hollywood career abruptly. Following what became known as the "trial of the century," he was acquitted of the double homicide charges in a verdict that remains contentious to this day. Over a decade later, he found himself convicted of an unrelated crime, leading to nearly ten years of incarceration before being granted parole in his seventies.

1. O.J. Simpson Was Diagnosed with Rickets as a Child

Orenthal James Simpson, born in 1947 and raised in San Francisco's working-class Potrero Hill district, faced a challenging start in life. Struggling to walk at the typical age, Simpson's mother, Eunice Simpson, sought medical advice at the hospital where she worked. Physicians diagnosed Simpson with rickets, an ailment that leads to weakness of bones and stunted growth. Simpson's mum helped him get leg braces, to improve his condition. Resourcefully, they crafted homemade braces, which he wore from ages 2 to 5, aiding in correcting the condition per Nicki Swift.

2. His Two-Year-Old Daughter Succumbed to an Accident

In 1979, tragedy struck the Simpson family when their 2-year-old daughter, Aaren, tragically drowned after falling into their swimming pool. Amidst ongoing marital struggles, the tragic loss of their 2-year-old daughter to drowning in their family swimming pool in 1979 served as a significant blow to Simpson and his wife, Marguerite Whitley. The profound impact of this tragic loss played a role in the eventual end of their 12-year marriage later in the same year. During a 2004 NBC interview with Katie Couric, Simpson discussed the loss of his daughter, highlighting that he and his ex-wife chose not to dwell on the shared tragedy they had endured together.

3. Simpson Reportedly Became Distant from His Children While in Prison

The tragic events of that fateful night in Brentwood in 1994 didn't just affect Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Sydney and Justin, the children of Simpson and his ex-wife, were deeply affected by the accusation that their father was involved in their mother's murder. Subsequently, when Simpson was incarcerated for an unrelated armed robbery in 2008, reports surfaced suggesting strained relationships with his youngest children. O.J.'s friend, Tom Scotto, stated in 2017 that the former football star was largely estranged from all his children except his daughter Arnelle per Page Six.

4. He Died, Paying Millions to the Goldman Family

Despite being acquitted of murder in his criminal trial, Simpson faced a different outcome in the wrongful death lawsuit brought by Fred Goldman, father of victim Ron Goldman. In 1997, a jury held Simpson guilty of the murders and ordered him to pay .5 million to the Goldman family. In 2022, Fred Goldman pursued a renewal of the judgment, resulting in Simpson owing significantly more than the original sum. With accumulated interest, the amount escalated to $96 million, as the family had received only a fraction of the awarded amount over the years according to Rolling Stone. At the time of Simpson's death, his debt to the Goldman family had grown to over $114 million.

5. He Mourned the Passing of His Dear Mum

Eunice Simpson, the mother of the NFL player played a pivotal role in providing him with constant encouragement to pursue sports. However, his childhood became challenging when his father, Jimmy Simpson, departed the family when Simpson was only 4 years old, leaving Eunice to raise their son as a single parent. Later revelations indicated that Jimmy came out as gay and passed away from complications related to AIDS in the 1980s as reported by The Washington Post. When Simpson was honored with induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1985, he made sure to acknowledge the pivotal role his mother played in his journey during his heartfelt acceptance speech.

6. Simpson Launched a Hunger Strike in Prison

According to a report from the National Enquirer in 2014, Simpson reportedly faced a distressing situation as he witnessed the foreclosure of his home while serving time in prison. Allegedly, Simpson became deeply disheartened by this ordeal, leading him to embark on a hunger strike as a form of protest. "O.J. is done. He just won't eat, and you can tell by his voice that he just wants to die," a source shared back then. "O.J. Simpson is not suffering in prison. He's eating well. He's exercising well. He's got a flat-screen TV," former correctional officer Jeffery Felix told ABC News.

7. His Last Years Were Fraught with Disease

In 2019, Simpson reentered the public eye by launching his presence on X, previously known as Twitter. Despite the notoriety surrounding his past, Simpson appeared affable and unperturbed in the frequent videos he shared, seemingly having moved past his infamous murder trial. However, media outlets often referred to him as "disgraced" in their coverage. In February 2024, Simpson revealed that he was battling prostate cancer, addressing rumors of hospice care in a video posted on X. In his final post, just days later, he expressed hope for a swift return to the golf course, reflecting an optimistic outlook despite his health struggles.

8. He Was Concerned About Brain Damage from His Football Career

In 2018, Simpson found himself a free man once again, though still on parole. However, he faced a new concern, expressing to The Buffalo News his distress over the possibility of having sustained brain damage during his illustrious football career. Simpson openly voiced his concerns about chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which was frequently experienced by Simpson. "I do recognize that it probably affects you in short-term memory more than long-term. I know with me, I have days I can't find words. I literally cannot find words or the name of somebody I know. That gets a little scary. Those days happen when I'm tired," Simpson shared.