Kanye West 'Molds' New Wife Bianca Censori's 'Identity' & 'Appearance' as He Prefers a 'Trophy Wife'

Bianca Censori has undergone a significant fashion transformation since she tied the knot with rapper Kanye West. A celebrity stylist mentioned Kanye has played a significant role in shaping Censori's identity through fashion. As reported by The U.S. Sun, the rapper has been exerting influence over his new wife's personality, identity, and style, with the aim of molding her into the woman he desires. This is likely because Censori is young and impressionable, making her more susceptible to his influence.

As noted by Mirror, Kanye married Censori in January, and since then, people have witnessed a remarkable transformation in her appearance. She has not only cut her hair but also dyed it platinum blonde, undergoing a complete style makeover. Censori, now frequently opts for neutral tones in her clothing, rarely incorporating bright colors into her outfits.

Celebrity stylist Tavia Sharp shared in an exclusive interview with The U.S. Sun: "Kanye has stripped off all the labels but also stripped down Bianca's entire look. They both wear matching soft materials and muted colors. Before Bianca met Kanye she did not have this futuristic look, style, or identity. Back then, Bianca was probably trying to figure out who she was. This would have been a perfect opportunity for Kanye to mold someone new that he had just met. Kanye also appears to like to have women on his arm who look like trophies. He shaped Bianca's style and identity.”

In June, Censori, 28, and Kanye, 46, traveled to Tokyo amid reports that he was there to meet her parents for the first time. This trip occurred seven months after what seemed to be a secret wedding ceremony in Los Angeles back in January. While in Tokyo, the former model was seen visiting a Hello Kitty store alongside her husband and stepdaughter North West, 10. Notably, Censori's outfit perfectly matched her husband's in terms of style, color, and texture as they strolled through the shop.

Kanye and Censori have been frequently seen together. and according to fellow musician Ice Cube, the couple is currently in a "good space." As per Marca, Cube mentioned this to Piers Morgan, emphasizing that he only wants the best for his friend. Cube hopes Kanye can recover from his Anti-Semitic episodes with minimal damage. He pointed out that other celebrities have faced similar outbursts in the past and managed to revive their careers, and he believes Kanye West should be capable of doing the same. Presently, Kanye appears to be relishing life alongside his new wife.

"I believe he's doing great. He's still dealing with some people trying to hold on to his money, but for the most part, I believe he’s in a good space. I think he’s learned a lot from this past year and hopefully, he’ll come out better on the other side," Ice Cube told the TV host.

