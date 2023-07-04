Kanye West Spotted Coming Out of an Adult Store With Wife Bianca Censori in Tokyo

Kanye West and Bianca Censori were spotted in Tokyo just five months after their reported wedding. They were seeking ways to add excitement to their relationship. The controversial rapper and Yeezy founder was seen browsing through a store that reportedly offered a variety of sex toys, reports TMZ.

On Thursday, June 29, the couple was captured in photographs during a shopping excursion in the city. According to the news outlet, the duo was seen exploring the Don Quijote discount store in Tokyo's Ginza shopping district.

Kanye West and Wife Bianca Censori Shop in Tokyo, Check Out Adult Toys

According to a witness, Kanye and Censori were observed browsing the adult toy aisle at the Don Quijote discount store. They mentioned that nearby shoppers didn't pay much attention to the couple, leaving the duo undisturbed. The eyewitness also alleged that at a certain moment, the Gold Digger rapper and Censori perused an adult toy section, although it remains uncertain whether they made any purchases from there.

During the outing, Kanye chose to maintain a low profile by donning an all-black ensemble, complete with his signature socks-shoes and a face mask. Meanwhile, his wife, the Australian architect, made a bold fashion statement, wearing sheer black tights, a nude bodysuit, and shimmering silver kitten heels, leaving little to the imagination. The content couple was also spotted strolling through the bustling streets of Tokyo, holding hands and engrossed in conversation.

Kanye and Censori seem to have had a lot of fun during their recent stay in Tokyo. According to reports from Page Six, the head of architecture at Yeezy even bought a large Hello Kitty doll and was seen seated inside a van while the Flashing Lights rapper took pictures with a fan.

This trip to Japan happened only a few weeks after Censori was spotted holding hands with Kanye's eldest daughter, North West, at his 46th birthday celebration in Los Angeles. Many outlets noted that North has been seen regularly spending time with Kanye and Censori. They have been spotted dining together at Nobu, a restaurant in Malibu, after their wedding. Furthermore, the three of them attended a church service together in the same month.

According to Elle, Kanye remarried less than a year after being legally declared divorced from Kim Kardashian in March 2022. His new wife is a Yeezy employee, and the couple had a private wedding-like ceremony, as reported by TMZ on January 13. On January 9, Kanye was spotted wearing a gold wedding band while having lunch with Censori in Beverly Hills. He also released a song titled Censori Overload at the end of 2022, which is said to be about her.

