Kanye West ‘Limits Communication’ With Ex-Kim Kardashian As He Holidays In Japan With Wife Bianca Censori

Sources from The Sun confirm that Kanye West is distancing himself from his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her family as he vacations in the breathtaking country of Japan. He's reportedly spending quality time with his new wife - Bianca Censori.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Also Read: Kylie Jenner’s Son Is Not Called ‘Wolf’ Anymore as She's Officially Changed His Name At 16 Months

The infamous rapper is seemingly putting some space in terms of communication between him and the Kardashian family even though he shares four children with his former wife. The beauty pioneer had only recently broken down while discussing the aftermath of her messy divorce with Kanye West. Shortly after, a source close to Kanye confirmed that he's indeed giving Kim and her family the space needed to heal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

"Ye is still in Japan with Bianca and is staying away from all the drama for once, he's been low-key for a while now and tries to keep off the internet," said the source. "He's co-parenting with Kim well since the divorce was finalized," mentioned an insider on the topic. "He's limiting communication with the Kardashians and the outside world while away [in Japan]," added the insider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Also Read: Barely Recognizable Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Her 'Real Hair' in New Selfie With Daughter True

Kanye is allegedly trying to stay off the grid and focus on the present with his wife Censori. The rapper is seemingly off social media and his phone to stay as far away from drama as possible. The insider reflected on the precautions Kanye is taking to maintain his low-key status. "Ye only uses Wi-fi on his cell phone so he's not receiving texts and calls straight away and isn't scrolling on social media and seeing people's opinions or any backlash," claimed the insider.

Amid all the drama and chaos surrounding Kanye and Kim, the rapper appears to be genuinely happy with his newfound love. The newlyweds as claimed by a source close to the couple, are madly in love with each other. They also complement each other quite well and don't plan on allowing anything to interrupt their blissful marriage. "He and Bianca are madly in love and seem really great for each other, they are letting nothing destroy their peace at the moment and have moved on," claimed the source reflecting on Kanye and Censori's relationship.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Down Recalling Divorce from Kanye West In New Trailer for 'The Kardashians

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Recently, Kanye's company posted an image of the happy couple on their Instagram account. The two appeared to stop for a picture together on their vacation. Censori was seen in a striking and stunning cherry-red full-length body suit with red pumps.

While she glanced softly at the camera and a dazzling smile, her hubby was the polar opposite. He decided to conceal his smile and wore a black mask. He followed it up with a similar aesthetic of a dark grey ensemble. The caption of the post read, "Ye + Bianca".

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Brings Glam Squad at Photoshoot for Her Driver’s License : ‘Crazy’ But ‘I Don’t Care’

Kim Kardashian’s Appearance Sparks Concern as She Looked Unwell on a Recent Episode of ‘The Kardashians'