North West Walks Hand-in-Hand With Stepmom Bianca Censori at Kanye West's 46th Birthday Bash

Kanye West just turned 46, and he threw a bash for his close friends. The rapper's oldest daughter, North West, 9, also attended the lavish birthday bash with her "stepmom" Bianca Censori. North strolled hand-in-hand with Censori as they shared an adorable moment at the Yeezy founder's surprise "Birth-Ye" party in Los Angeles, California, on Saturday night. They both looked chic in coordinated outfits. Censori rocked a black trench coat with heeled ankle boots and North matched the vibe in a graphic black sweatshirt, black shorts, and boots from the Yeezy collection.

North West and Kanye’s new wife Bianca Censori walk together to Kanye West birthday party in Los Angeles 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bRRZrnISAi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 11, 2023

According to Daily Mail, North was also seen wearing "special effects makeup," which she is already famous on TikTok for. She is popular on TikTok for showcasing her talent for creating fake wounds, scars, and wrinkles using "prosthetic and special makeup effects." For Kanye's birthday bash, she created "bloody scrapes on the side of her face" which looked as if she has bashed her head somewhere. According to the news outlet, the party was dimly lit with candles, a DJ played several of Kanye’s hits, and sushi was served on models. Among many influential guests from the music industry, Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign were also spotted attending the bash.

Chloe Bailey and Ty Dolla Sign were both at Kanye's party last night. pic.twitter.com/HMeiBSanP5 — RH (@RihYe_) June 11, 2023

Kanye West was seen sporting an all-black ensemble as he mingled with guests during the bash, however, his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian clan were missing from the event. It has been noted that the entire Kardashian- Jenner family snubbed the Flashing Lights rapper and avoided wishing him for his birthday on social media.

Kim has also been openly discussing the end of their marriage in the latest episodes of season 3 of The Kardashians. The SKIMS founder even highlighted that she has been censoring news at home to avoid discussing Kanye's "violent public rants" with their four children. She stated, "I really do believe that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try to keep it together at all times. I still feel the need to not talk about it and protect it from my kids and I always will feel that way but God, if people knew, I would just never do that to my kids. It's a chain to my whole household. No TV, only Apple TV."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

As per Popsugar, the Hulu star split from her ex-husband during the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on June 10, 2021, stating that she "wasn't fully fulfilled by her marriage." The couple share four children — North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3. Kanye tied the knot with Bianca Censori in January this year in a private ceremony.