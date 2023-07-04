Kanye West's Daughter North West, 10, Blocks Fans' Cameras During Tokyo Trip with Dad & Step-Mom Bianca

North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kanye West and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, recently made headlines while visiting Tokyo with her father and stepmother Bianca Censori. In the now popular video, North was seen dismissing a camera-ready fan who wanted to get their photograph.

Late last month, North traveled to Japan with the model, 28, and rapper, 46. The group, which included Bianca's sister, Angelina, went to a Hello Kitty theme park at a Sanrio Store.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Twinned With Sister Kourtney in New Post From North's Lavish Birthday Bash

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevork Djansezian

The new video, which is currently going viral, shows North walking in front of Kanye and his wife Bianca, whom Kanye married in January. North was dressed entirely in pink to match the Hello Kitty theme. The young girl donned neon pink flared pants, a bomber jacket, and Yeezy slides.

When someone approached them with their camera, North lowered her pink glasses before merely waving her hand in front of the camera, seemingly not enjoying the attention. She then carried on briskly. Earlier, in March, North along with her siblings Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, their mother Kim Kardashian, and other family members visited Tokyo, per The US Sun.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian's Concerned Fans Notice North West's Sudden Unusual Behavior on TikTok

Previously in June, North was spotted with Bianca at Kanye's 46th birthday celebration in the United States which had grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. However, at the bash, his wife Bianca, and North, appeared to be having a wonderful time as they were seen taking pictures of Kanye while he was rapping at the party. The Grammy-winning performer was waving and reciting lyrics while North was behind the camera. While this was going on, the stepmother could be seen standing just behind North and grinning. North turned the camera on Bianca as the rapper's rap came to a close, but it was unclear what they were saying in the video.

Bianca received praise for her parental behavior as she walked to the party holding hands with North. Kardashian has remained silent regarding Kanye's birthday party, which some fans said was improper for their daughter.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian Was Left 'Mortified' After Savage Prank By North West And Kim Kardashian

North West and Kanye’s new wife Bianca Censori walk together to Kanye West birthday party in Los Angeles 🎉 pic.twitter.com/bRRZrnISAi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 11, 2023

However, Kardashian's fans believed that Bianca's holding hands with North has the star upset. One Kardashians fan asked In a Reddit thread, "Is Kim seething after the Bianca/North hand-holding photo?" Then they said, in part: "I'll say she is." Other fans joined the thread and added their opinions.

One said: "I hope she is grateful for the children to have a stepmother who seems to be very nice to the kids. "Kids can be mistreated by step-parents so it is nice that Bianca seems caring towards the kids."

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Deleted North West's TikTok Videos: 'Maybe Kayne Was Right'

Penelope Disick Praised for 'Standing Her Ground' at North West's All-Pink Birthday