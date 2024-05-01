Popular Hollywood Actress, Jennifer Tilly Claimed That King Charles Once Flirted with Her

King Charles III's romantic life, while unconventional for a monarch, has frequently made headlines in tabloids. Initially, for his relationship with Princess Diana of Wales, followed by his love story with Camilla Parker Bowles, and now, reports have surfaced linking him with actor, Jennifer Tilly.

The 65-year-old actress acknowledged having met with King Charles III approximately 20 years ago, back when he was the Prince of Wales. She claimed that during their encounter, he displayed interest and even drew a comparison between her and the celebrated personality Barbra Streisand per Marca. In an interview in Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Tilly revealed that she felt the British monarch was into her.

"I made him laugh because I told him that I was like Barbra Streisand for him. You know when someone likes you. He told me he was sorry, that he hadn't seen any of my movies because he was too busy. He liked me, he could feel it, who knows, maybe I could have been the next Camilla," the actor shared as she recalled her time with the King. After nearly two months out of the public eye, while grappling with an undisclosed form of cancer, the 75-year-old monarch has resurfaced. Although he briefly appeared for Easter ceremonies in March, he has now confirmed his intention to resume his role, which he assumed in September 2022 following his mother's passing. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the monarch is scheduled to increase his engagements in the weeks ahead.

Previously, King Charles of England brought some humor to the Easter celebrations with a playful remark about his wife, Queen Camilla, during an unexpected stroll outside Windsor Castle. Making his first notable public appearance since being diagnosed with cancer last month, the 75-year-old monarch warmly greeted supporters outside the castle on Easter Sunday. When a visitor wished him "Happy Easter Your Majesty. Never give in, keep going strong." The King seized the opportunity to humorously comment while looking at Queen Camilla, "I just obey my instructions."

According to Hello magazine, during the walkabout, the King met a royal supporter waving the Welsh national flag. The supporter conveyed hopes for his quick recuperation and asked him to pass on her well wishes to the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy. The Easter festivities proceeded with Charles and Camilla leading the royal party to the annual Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. Although Buckingham Palace had initially suggested a more intimate gathering due to the King's ongoing treatment, the event was attended by several other members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and their respective families.