Travis Kelce Seen Jamming to Taylor Swift's 'Love Story' While Partying in Las Vegas With Teammates

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance has captivated the hearts of her plethora of fans across the world. Many speculate a possible marriage in the future with the steady way things have been going for them. Recently, the duo were in Sydney, Australia, amid Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour concert. The show was an overwhelming success, with many still not over the PDA the couple indulged in, including a sweet smooch and Swift’s references to Kelce in her songs. Now that she was onto the next part of her tour, it was time for Kelce to head back home. It appears that he’s missing Swift because he was seen grooving to this old wonder-hit of hers while partying in Las Vegas.

Shortly after bidding adieu to his darling girlfriend in Australia, Kelce got back home to join in on the victory bash with his Kansas City Chiefs teammates. He was seen partying his heart out at the XS Nightclub at Wynn, Las Vegas, on Saturday Night. As noted by The Daily Mail UK, Kelce was seen grooving to Swift’s famous song Love Story with vigor and a smile on his face at the club.

This was perhaps his way of remembering his beau while being miles away from her. Swift’s lovesick boyfriend not only danced but also sang along to the lyrics of the song, fully engrossed in the music. He showed up to the club in a bougie ensemble flaunting black and yellow hues.

A video on X, formerly Twitter, of Kelce and the rest of his boy gang exuberant busting a few moves with the famous DJ Marshmello in the background has fans thrilled with exhilaration. Fans of the couple expressed their delight at the sweet gesture in a thread from the post.

One person commented, “I gotta say, that’s adorable. Singing to Taylor’s song on boys night.” Another one said, “Cuteness overload, total devotion!” Impressed by the vibe, a final one said, “I love this energy for Taylor! Go Taylor’s boyfriend!” Likewise, many others were floored by the viral video amid his celebratory party with the Chiefs.

Kelce is in party mode, especially since he earned the treat after securing a big win in this year’s Super Bowl. However, there has been a bit of backlash surrounding his visits to nightclubs. Furthermore, his ‘relationship rules’ from Swift allegedly banning him from heading to a strip club or clicking pictures alongside female fans added to the heat he received from critics, per The U.S. Sun.

However, even though Kelce is deeply respectful of his girlfriend’s wishes, a source close to Kelce clarified, “He has no interest in playing a calculated media game if it’s going to make him think twice about every move he makes. That’s not his style.” On that note, while Swift hasn’t joined him at a nightclub per se, she has partied with him and the rest of his team after their respective wins over the last few months.