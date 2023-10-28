Here’s How Many Times Jennifer Lopez Made 'Bennifer' References in Her ‘This Is Me’ Music Album

The Bennifer Saga

Image Source: Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

The miraculous "Bennifer" love saga is historic in all sense of the word. So how could Jennifer Lopez miss it in her new album, This Is Me? The "it" couple of Hollywood hit it off in the early 2000s, and since then, JLo and Affleck have had their share of peaks and valleys. Their famous romance has all the ingredients of a chartbuster track, and here's how Lopez paid tribute to her forever muse, Ben Affleck, in her new album, per Nicki Swift.

1. Engagement reference in Not Going Anywhere

Image Source: Getty Images | Noam Galai

The tracklist of Lopez's album is finally out, and the song, Not Going Anywhere, appears to be her reference to her engagement with Ben Affleck. JLo herself revealed to Zane Lowe in November 2022, "One of the songs that I wrote for the album, which is on the inside of this ring right here, my engagement ring that he gave me, it says 'Not. Going. Anywhere. Period.'...because that's how he would sign his emails when we started talking again."

2. Dear Ben II, is history repeating itself

Image Source: Getty Images | James Devaney

Do you recall the track Dear Ben from her 2002 album This Is Me… Then? Well, Lopez created a 2.0 version of that song in her new album, This Is Me… Now, titled Dear Ben II. The previous song was a love letter to Affleck with lyrics- "I love you, you're perfect / A manifestation of my dreams / You make my body feel / About a million different things." We assume Dear Ben II would be even more special.

3. This Time Around- a tribute to a second chance at love

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Winter

Who isn't aware of the ups and downs in 'Bennifer's' life? From their engagement back in the early 2000s to their breakup to marrying others to rekindling romance after almost a decade, Lopez and Affleck have been there and done that. Obviously, JLo incorporated the complications of her love life in the form of a song. Aptly named, This Time Around seems to cover their past as well as present bond, discussing then versus now in the lives of Lopez and Affleck.

4. Midnight Trip To Vegas is a reference to their Vegas church wedding

Image Source: Getty Images | Rich Fury

After rekindling their romance and planning to get married, Lopez and Affleck eloped to Las Vegas in July 2022 to take wedding vows. The songstress announced the news on her website's newsletter, "We did it ... Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world." And they finally said 'Yes' before midnight. Hence, the Midnight Trip to Vegas came to life.

Over the years since the 2000s, the couple had their separate lives. However, life came full circle for the much-in-love duo when life reunited them in 2021. Hence, JLo's tribute through her songs is a testimony to her one true love, Affleck.

