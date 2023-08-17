It's Official, Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Pack on The PDA at Drake’s ‘It’s All a Blur’ Concert

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted by fans in rare PDA moments at Drake‘s 'It’s All a Blur' tour leg on Sunday night at the Kia Forum. Fans also caught elder sister Kim Kardashian being a chaperone to the 'passionate couple' on their concert date. The reggaeton-trap artist was seen wearing a beige jacket and black leather pants, he accessorized his casual outfit with a green hat and sunglasses, while the supermodel was seen dressed in an all-black ensemble, a black crop top and co-ordinated black leather pants like her beau. The couple was caught laughing, holding hands, whispering sweet nothings into each other's ears, and dancing like no one was watching during the concert. At one point the Hulu star leaned in to embrace the Puerto Rican singer and cupped his face in an adoring gesture with her hands, while he wrapped his arms around her waist.

As per People, last month the rumored couple traveled together for a romantic vacation in Idaho. "They definitely seem in love and super serious,” a source shared then, while also mentioning that the pair looked “really cute” and “so happy together” on the trip. Harper's Bazaar reports, the reality star and the famed rapper love to match their outfits on dates, they were spotted at Sushi Park in West Hollywood on July 26th sporting all-black ensembles. Kendall had opted for a trendy LBD with spaghetti straps, she accessorized the chic style with a black leather mini shoulder bag. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny looked cool wearing a dark denim jacket over a black top and he paired it with black pants. He accessorized the street-style look with a black baseball cap, oval sunglasses and gold jewelry.

The couple has been successful in keeping their relationship under wraps for a while now, a close source told ETOnline, “Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them. Things are becoming more serious and their relationship is on the upswing. They are still keeping things light, but they are both super into each other and have a ton of chemistry. Their friends and families are really happy for them and like them as a couple.”

27-year-old Kendall and 20-year-old Bad Bunny sparked romance rumors for the first time in February and since then they have stepped out on several occasions for dinner dates in Los Angeles, seated together courtside at Los Angeles Lakers games, and even made a public appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.

When asked about her relationship status, Kendall made it a point to say "no comments" to WSJ - “I try to find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, and also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side. Does that make sense? … I’ll go out of my way to do things as privately as possible because I just think that that’s the healthier way of dealing with relationships anyway.”

Bad Bunny had something similar to say while on an interview with Rolling Stone - “I know something is going to come out. I know [people are] going to say something. People know everything about me, so what’s left for me to protect? My private life, my personal life,” he tells the outlet. “That’s the only answer. In the end, the only thing I have is my privacy.”

