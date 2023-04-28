Michael Phelps Goes Shirtless in Vegas Nightclub While Partying With Diplo

Michael Phelps, the most successful Olympian of all time with 28 medals to his name, recently made waves at the XS Nightclub in Las Vegas during a star-studded weekend in the city. The swimmer was seen partying with music producer Diplo and a packed crowd, with the beats banging and the energy high. Phelps too, got caught up in the moment and he took off his shirt.

Diplo, the 44-year-old electronic dance music sensation, had the jam-packed crowd moving to the beat even before Michael Phelps joined him behind the turntables. As the music continued to pump, Diplo amped up the energy by throwing in a breakdown and treated the crowd to the sight of Phelps without his shirt.

As reported by Daily Mail, Diplo pulled out all the stops to keep the party going, with fake smoke enveloping the dance floor, as partygoers unleashed their most impressive dance moves. Fueled by the energy of the music and the moment, Phelps could be seen shouting in exhileration and lifting his arms skyward on several occasions. The two stars embraced each other multiple times while stationed behind the turntables, and the heartwarming moments were captured on camera while being shared across various social media platforms.

The Baltimore, Maryland, native wore his dark brown locks pulled into a short top bun and was seen enjoying his time at the nightclub with his wife of nearly seven years, Nicole Phelps. Phelps isn't the only celebrity who was in attendance at the XS Nightclub that night. Conor McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, was also there, as were several other well-known celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Dixie Damelio, Loren Gray, Michael B. Jordan, Chace Crawford, and David Dobrik. It was truly a star-studded affair. As the night wore on, Phelps continued to party it up with Diplo and the rest of the crowd. He even got into a battle pose with Conor McGregor.

In the comments section of a 10-picture Instagram post by XS Las Vegas, the partygoers and A-listers in attendance could not stop raving about the unforgettable night at the nightclub. "Tonight was legendary! Saturday's at #XSLasVegas are TOO GOOD! @Diplo was on fire tonight!" read one of the captions, capturing the electrifying atmosphere.

Image Source: Getty Images|Photo by Ethan Miller

Many of the club's notable guests had made their way to Vegas for the super-fight between Gervonta "Tank" Davis and Ryan Garcia, which had taken place earlier that evening at the T-Mobile Arena. Davis emerged victorious with a 7th-round TKO win after delivering a brutal body shot that proved to be the deciding factor in the 136-pound catchweight bout.

But the evening was truly stolen by Phelps and the incredible party. Michael Phelps, with his 23 gold medals, holds the record for the most Olympic golds in history and is widely regarded as the most successful Olympian of all time, having amassed a total of 28 medals over the course of his appearances in the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics.