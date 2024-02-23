'The View' Whoopi Goldberg Praised for Her Hidden Talent That Set the Internet Grooving

The View's co-host Whoopi Goldberg recently wowed her fans with her impeccable dance moves while hopping on to a TikTok trend. The Sister Act actress decided to groove with her hairstylist Derick Monroe on the viral Big God TikTok dance trend for the cameras. Whoopi got jazzy in her dressing room as she performed the act in front of Monroe and her hairdresser Karen Dupiche.

The three of them had a great time. Monroe uploaded the fun video on his Instagram account with the caption, "@whoopigoldberg was like we have to learn this Dance! And so we did! Sometimes you need the reminder that in spite of everything you are facing, You Have a Very Big God!"

Subsequently, the Ghost actress urged her audience to 'shake a leg' and join the craze. "We are challenging everybody to do the 'I have a big God' dance," she told her followers. "We did it here in the dressing room, and you can do it anywhere you are because it's fairly easy ... You can do this! See? No lightning here!"

As per Good Housekeeping, fans gushed over her impromptu performance and expressed their joy in the comments section, "I would happily join Whoopi in any dance of her choosing. Let’s goooooooo!" one fan wrote. "Get it Whoopi! Thanks for the tutorial!!" a second fan replied. "Now this is Epic!!" a third fan added.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jemal Countess

Footage of the Big God dance appears to have been posted on TikTok as early as November 2023. Numerous artists have since recorded their renditions of it, some of which have received over 5 million views.

This is not the first time Whoopi has impressed everyone with her smooth dance moves, Deion Sanders, a former NFL player, was able to teach The View moderator the iconic end zone dance routine he did after scoring a touchdown during one of the episodes of the hit talkshow back in May 2015.

The EGOT winner recently also announced her new memoir, Bits & Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me. She will be entering into publication again with her heart-rendering family tales. “This book is dedicated to my mother and my brother and our time together as a small, funny little unit.

It’s dedicated to anyone who’s found themselves on a scary path, not of their choosing or dealing with loss," Goldberg said in an exclusive statement to People last month. "

This book is dedicated to everyone who is just trying to figure out the small stuff as well as the stuff where you have to be more than you thought you could be and it’s dedicated to love," Goldberg added.

The book is set to come out on May 7th, “Whoopi Goldberg is an icon and superstar whose work I have thoroughly enjoyed and admired for many years,” Rick Bleiweiss, Blackstone’s Head of New Business, said in the press release. “She also happens to be a person with a great deal of humanity…it is a fascinating and compelling read.”