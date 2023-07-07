'The View's' Ana Navarro Slammed Over Hateful Tweet Wishing to Dance on Ron DeSantis' 'Political Grave'

Politics plays a significant role in The View as well as in the co-hosts’ lives, who discuss a range of political issues. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines are less likely to engage in political discussion than Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro. These women occasionally talk about politics off-camera in addition to on The View.

While vacationing with her husband and her dog, Navarro couldn’t help but share a tweet about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a man she truly seems to dislike. Despite being a staunch Republican, the Nicaraguan anchor is unable to support DeSantis at all. She retweeted a tweet by the Florida Politics page, which reported that Desantis’ supporter base for a Presidential nomination has slipped below the 15% mark. Navarro, overjoyed at this, retweeted the post and wrote, “I cannot wait to dance on his political grave.”

Also Read: Caitlyn Jenner Slams Desantis’ ‘New Low’ for Campaign Video Targeting Trump’s Comments on LGBTQ Rights

I cannot wait to dance on his political grave. 💃🏻 https://t.co/jPSddnbEGx — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) July 5, 2023

Such a claim simply cannot be made without drawing criticism, and that is exactly what has transpired. When it came to critiquing this comment, the internet did not hold back and let loose. How DeSantis’ polling standing might impact Trump is explained in one tweet. “You do realize that Trump is likely to be elected, right? It is all of us who will dance on your ‘journalistic grave.’”

What a shockingly pro-Trump statement from someone who likes to try and portray Trump as an existential threat to non-existent democracy” — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) July 6, 2023

While some have referred to her “journalistic grave,” others have questioned her allegiance to the GOP. “The so-called Republican who hates all Republicans.” Another Republican supporter added, “I can’t wait for him to be your president one day, lol. It’s going to happen. Not this election, but eventually. And it will be joyous.”

Also Read: '1000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Spotted in a Wheelchair Once More, Fans Concerned

Everyone who responded to Navarro agreed that her tweet was “disturbing.” The use of “political grave” and her desire to dance on it is beyond the comprehension of the internet. “That’s a disturbing statement,” a viewer pointed out. Another one said, “What a terrible tweet. Shameful.” While The View is now off the air, it will be fascinating to see if Navarro says something similar about DeSantis once it returns. “If this is the type of thing you look forward to, then you need a more meaningful life,” a tweet read. And one another said, “I never realized what a hateful person you are.”

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Takes Sister Khloe To See Her New $70.4 Million Malibu Beach House: "Fruits Of My Labor"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Another Republican woman shared her opinion on why DeSantis doesn’t deserve this hatred, adding, “With all due respect, that is uncalled for. Ron has never hurt you. That statement is reserved for evil perverted men in your party that have hurt me and many women like me. You should grow up and act like a real woman instead of a politician hack wannabe.”

Navarro is a strong Republican. Earlier, according to Decider, when Navarro was questioned by her co-host, Hostin, about how a Latina woman could be a supporter of the Republican party, Navarro responded, “When I came to this country, the Republican Party was the party that stood up against communism, and that is something that’s ingrained in me.”

Pseudo-Republican Ana Navarro calls @GovRonDeSantis a fascist:

"The policies...DeSantis is espousing...Weaponizing government against private business for exercising their freedom of speech is...FASCISM."



Ana Navarro calling someone else out for not holding conservative values… pic.twitter.com/5d0pFIQ5o9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 15, 2023

More from Inquisitr

Taylor Swift Fan Goes Into Labor at Her Concert in Ohio: “Started My New Era as Being a Mother”

Scott Disick Appears In Daughter Penelope's Fun Video Post Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Announcement