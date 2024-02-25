6 Times King Charles III Proved He Is The Rightful Monarch

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Tim Rooke - WPA Pool

After being scrutinized for his whole life as the longest-serving heir apparent in Britain, King Charles III supplanted Queen Elizabeth II as the country's heir apparent. On Thursday, September 8, 2022, His Majesty King Charles III succeeded to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, together with 14 other Commonwealth Realms. As per BBC, he became the 40th British monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey in London since 1066 on May 6. King Charles has repeatedly demonstrated that he is the legitimate heir to the throne, even though his life has been marked by significant ups and downs. Here are a few memorable quotes that redefine his journey toward becoming the King of a nation.

1. King Charles Believed In Himself

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Chris Jackson

The public's concerns about his reign had prompted the then-Prince of Wales to express his ideas on having someone else in power. "If you chuck away too many things, you end up discovering there was value in them," he said. During his 2013 TIME profile exclusive the young Prince had opened up about what he wanted to do once he became the reigning monarch. "I've had this extraordinary feeling, for years and years, ever since I can remember really, of wanting to heal and make things better," he said. Charles added, "I feel more than anything else it's my duty to worry about everybody and their lives in this country, to try to find a way of improving things if I possibly can."

2. King Charles Knew The Difference Between Titles

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Anwar Hussein

As per CNN, the heir apparent corrected the record and addressed whether, as king, he would still meddle in contentious issues as part of the BBC's 2018 70th birthday program - Prince, Son, And Heir: Charles At 70. "You know I've tried to make sure whatever I've done has been nonparty political, but I think it's vital to remember there's only room for one sovereign at a time, not two. So, you can't be the same as the sovereign if you're the Prince of Wales or the heir," he explained. “But the idea somehow that I’m going to go on exactly the same way if I have to succeed is complete nonsense because the two … the two situations are completely different. You only have to look at Shakespeare's plays, ‘Henry V’ or ‘Henry IV, Part 1 and 2,’ to see the change that can take place – because if you become the sovereign, then you play the role in the way that it is expected,” he said. “So, clearly … I won’t be able to do the same things I’ve done you know as heir, so of course you operate within the … the constitutional parameters. But it’s a different function.”

3. King Charles Took Criticism Lightly

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Ben A. Pruchnie

"I remember there were an enormous number of people who were trying to get in, as they were waiting for me to get out. Story of my life," the future King joked when he was compared with his elder son Prince William taking the throne instead.

4. King Charles Accepted His Responsibilities With Ease

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Jonathan Brady

The recently anointed king addressed the populace on September 11, 2022, outlining his new duties and position. "In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, to which I dedicate what remains to me of my life, I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God," King Charles stated. “I have been brought up to cherish a sense of duty to others, and to hold in the greatest respect the precious traditions, freedoms, and responsibilities of our unique history and our system of parliamentary government,” he said. “As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.” He added: “My life will of course change as I take up my new responsibilities. It will no longer be possible for me to give so much of my time and energy to the charities and issues for which I care so deeply. But I know this important work will go on in the trusted hands of others.”

5. King Charles Promised To Uphold Traditions

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Richard Pohle

At an emotional speech to religious leaders at Buckingham Palace on September 16, 2022, King Charles reaffirmed his commitment to "preserve and promote" values with all of his might as monarch. "It is the duty to protect the diversity of our country, including by protecting the space for Faith itself and its practice through the religions, cultures, traditions, and beliefs to which our hearts and minds direct us as individuals," King Charles said. He added, "As a member of the Church of England, my Christian beliefs have love at their very heart. By my most profound convictions, therefore – as well as by my position as Sovereign – I hold myself bound to respect those who follow other spiritual paths, as well as those who seek to live their lives in accordance with secular ideals."

6. King Charles Pledges To Perform All The Royal Duties

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Christopher Furlong

"I, Charles, do solemnly and sincerely in the presence of God profess, testify, and declare that I am a faithful Protestant and that I will, according to the true intent of the enactments which secure the Protestant succession to the throne, uphold and maintain the said enactments to the best of my powers according to law," he pledged during the royal coronation in May 2023.