The Coronation Concert, which featured performances by A-list celebrities like Katy Perry and Lionel Richie for the newly crowned king and queen, was a glamorous and star-studded event marking King Charles III's coronation. Stunning performances by Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis Ffrench were also featured in the lavish production. However, Taylor Swift is said to have declined an invitation to perform at the May coronation concert, according to a new book written by royal scholar Omid Scobie.

The reason behind the Lavender Haze hitmaker's rejection was not disclosed in Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival; however, at that moment, she was wrapping up her three Eras Tour dates in Nashville, Tennessee. As reported by The US Magazine, a number of musicians were invited to play on the momentous occasion—Harry Styles, Swift's ex-boyfriend, Adele, Robbie Williams, Elton John, and the Spice Girls, to name a few—all of whom politely declined the royal gig.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

As per OK Magazine, while speaking about the honor, Perry said: "I'm grateful I get to go. I met His-Majesty-to-be a few years ago, and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking. So, I’m also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That’s mostly why I’m going, to be an ambassador and to say, ‘Hey, this is me from the USA.’ No, but it’s so cool.” Richie had expressed his excitement back then about performing at the royal event: “I’m really trying to be, ‘This is a calm moment for me.’ I’m so excited. I’m like a kid at Christmas time!”

#TaylorSwift reportedly declined an offer to perform at the Coronation of King Charles pic.twitter.com/s14L08j2aD — K A I N A T (@Miss_Universe8) November 27, 2023

As per Vanity Fair, Swift graced the grounds of Kensington Palace for the Christmas charity gala in 2013; she attended the first rock concert to be held at Prince William and Duchess Catherine's London residence. The palace grounds were converted into a winter wonderland with snow-sprinkled fir trees and crystal-studded flower arrangements. The London Boy songstress was seen wearing a floor-length chiffon gown in spite of the freezing weather. She told the Royal Watch back then: “When I had the chance to sing for Centrepoint it hit home—this is a charity that helps young people. Your teens are hard enough, so it’s great to give a helping hand to young people who are struggling. Homeless people have to be a priority, and we are thinking of them.”

Organizer Danielle Alexandra later said that Swift was “so grateful for the support of H.R.H. the Duke of Cambridge and for the great spirit he brings to a night like tonight. It is that incredible spirit that enabled him to get on stage and join in.” At the end of the evening, the charity's patron and guest of honor, the Duke of Cambridge, joined singers Bon Jovi and Swift on stage for an impromptu performance of Livin' on a Prayer, which helped raise over £1 million ($1.6 million).

